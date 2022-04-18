Florida Lottery – Tommy Wilkinson Grabs A Fast $1 Million

Polk County Man Grabs A Fast $1 Million At The Local Grab-n-go

~ Player Wins Playing THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off Game! ~

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Tommy Wilkinson, 48, of Winter Haven, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00..

Wilkinson purchased his winning ticket from Grab-N-Go, located at 2477 Rifle Range Road in Winter Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.