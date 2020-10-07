Florida Lottery: Pompano Beach Woman Mildred Lane claimed $1. 5 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announces that Mildred Lane, 60, of Pompano Beach, claimed the $1.5 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on August 8, 2020, using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office.

Lane chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,303,179.50. She purchased her jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket from Circle K, located at 4791 North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

