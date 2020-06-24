Florida Lottery: Miami Woman Colette Cockroft Claims Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Colette Cockroft, 51, of Miami, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game after mailing in her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from Raceway Miami Gardens, located at 3695 Northwest 183rd Street in Miami Gardens.

The $5 game, $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER, launched in September 2019 and features 12 top prizes of $500,000 and over $49 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.01.

