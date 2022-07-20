Florida Lottery – Joseph Turchiano Claims $1 Million

Putnam Man Claims $1 Million Playing The $20 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-off Game

~ Melrose Man Passes Stop-N-Go, Collects $1 Million in Prizes ~

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announces that Joseph Turchiano, 36, of Melrose, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Turchiano shared with Lottery officials that he and his family were on their way to Wild Adventures in Valdosta when they made a pit stop. Turchiano purchased his winning ticket from Stop-N-Go, located at 2399 Baya Drive in Lake City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4 and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.