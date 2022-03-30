Florida Lottery – Hernando Velasquez Claimed $1 Million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Hernando Velasquez, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Velasquez purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 12 Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.