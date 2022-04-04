Florida Lottery – Guadalupe Rodriguez Won $1 million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Guadalupe Santillan Rodriguez, 48, of Ocala, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

Santillan Rodriguez purchased his winning ticket from Quick King Food Store, located at 8955 Southwest Highway 200 in Ocala. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.