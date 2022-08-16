Florida Lottery – Four New Scratch-off Games

August Heats Up With Four New Scratch-off Games From The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, (STL.News) This week, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) is excited to announce four new Scratch-Off games on sale now! The games, CASH ERUPTION, BINGO DOUBLER, 5X LUCKY, and $5,000 CROSSWORD range in price from $1 to $5 and feature more than $159 million in cash prizes! All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

For $5, the CASH ERUPTION Scratch-Off game comes loaded with more than $77 million in total cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $500,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.07.

Win up to $150,000 instantly with the $3 BINGO DOUBLER! This sizzling hot ticket is just in time for the end of summer and offers a way to double your prize! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.96.

Players get ten chances to win with the $2 5X LUCKY game! Match your number to a winning number for an instant win, reveal a 5X symbol and win five times the amount shown, or reveal a “LUCKY” symbol and instantly win all ten prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.36.

For just $1 players can win up to $5,000 instantly on the $5,000 CROSSWORD Scratch-Off ticket! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

