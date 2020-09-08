Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rob Bradley and Janet Price to the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board.

Rob Bradley

Bradley, of Fleming Island, is an attorney and managing partner with Bradley, Garrison and Komando, P.A. He has served his community as a State Senator for Florida’s 5th District since 2012, the last three years as Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations. As Chairman, he helped secure more than $1.25 billion for Florida’s environment and water resources. He earned a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

Janet Price

Price, of Fernandina Beach, is a senior manager of environmental affairs with Rayonier Inc., a global land resources company. She has served as chairperson of the Water and Aquatic Biology Committee of the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement and served on the council’s Forestry and Environmental Technical Group. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of North Alabama and her master’s degree in biology from the University of Alabama.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

