Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kellie Ralston and Nicholas “Nick” Patronis to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

Kellie Ralston

Ralston, of Tallahassee, is the Southeast Fisheries Policy Director for the American Sportfishing Association. She has served as a fisheries management analyst for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and currently serves on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Florida State University.

Nicholas “Nick” Patronis

Patronis, of Panama City Beach, is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market. He has served his community as a member of the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Restaurant Association, and the National Restaurant Association. Patronis attended Gulf Coast Community College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

