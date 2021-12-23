Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Stephen Joost

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Stephen Joost to the University of North Florida Board of Trustees

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Stephen Joost to the University of North Florida Board of Trustees.

Stephen Joost

Joost, of Jacksonville, was a Founding Partner of Firehouse Restaurant Group. He served on the Jacksonville City Council where he was recognized with the Charles D. Webb award for an extraordinary commitment to public service. Joost serves on the board of the Len Mattiace Foundation and was a board member of the First Tee of North Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tulane University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.