Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Niva Falk

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Niva Falk to the Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Niva Falk to the Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

Niva Falk

Falk, of Parkland, owns and operates her own practice as a Speech-Language Pathologist. She is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Falk earned her bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Emerson College.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Read more news related to Florida: