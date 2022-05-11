Florida Governor DeSantis Proclaims National Police Week

Governor DeSantis Honors Florida’s Police Force and Their Families During National Police Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Beginning Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis will honor the men and women of Florida’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week. National Police Week recognizes those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our great state and pays special recognition to the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“In Florida, we back the blue,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While some states talk about defunding the police, we fund the police and then some because we respect the work they do to keep all of us safe. This week, we honor the men, women, and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities.”

On April 1, Governor DeSantis signed HB 3, the strongest law enforcement recruitment and support initiative in the nation, into law. This legislation: