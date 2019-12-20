Florida Department of Corrections Visitation Announcement for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

Visitation at state correctional institutions will take place on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day in addition to regular weekend visitation.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Visitation at Florida Department of Corrections’ facilities will include Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in addition to regularly scheduled weekend visitation.

Normal visitation schedules, including visitation on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, will be observed. State government offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but these additional administrative closures will not affect the visitation schedule for state correctional institutions. For institution contacts or other information, please visit the FDC website.