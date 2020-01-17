Florida Department of Corrections to Host Inaugural Inmate Masonry Competition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WHAT:

Media are invited to attend the inaugural Statewide Masonry Competition at Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, Florida. The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is partnering with the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship & Educational Foundation (FMAEF) to conduct this inter-institutional competition, bringing together seven teams from various Florida correctional institutions to showcase their masonry skills. Masonry competitions are used industry wide to highlight the quality, skill and fidelity of masonry education programs.

WHY:

FDC’s masonry programs offer industry-recognized certifications through rigorous coursework and hands-on experience. This training program equips inmates with the skills necessary for employment. Prior to release, inmates are paired with industry professionals through FMAEF to assist with immediate employment opportunities. For more information regarding FDC Masonry programs, watch our Profiles in Corrections: Vocational Teacher video.

GUESTS:

Secretary Mark S. Inch will be present at the event along with guest judges from Florida Masonry Apprenticeship & Educational Foundation.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Media have the option to attend a portion of the competition during the day, including judging and awards. Please contact our office to arrange specific scheduling.

WHERE:

Baker Correctional Institution

20706 US Highway 90 West

Sanderson, Florida 32087

