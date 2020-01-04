Florida Department of Corrections Assault Advisories: December 17 – December 30, 2019

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) This is a report of assault advisories that occurred during the specified timeframe. An assault advisory is issued by the Department of Corrections whenever a correctional officer or probation officer is attacked in the line of duty. All assaults are investigated, and disciplinary action is imposed in accordance with policy.

Desoto Annex : On December 19, Inmate Antonio Conner (T65494) assaulted an officer by grabbing them and pulling them to the ground. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Jefferson Correctional Institution : On December 19, Inmate Johnathan St. Hubert (X80705) assaulted officers by grabbing their hands and wrists. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officers and noted injuries.

Dade Correctional Institution : On December 21, Inmate Michael Brown (L70602) assaulted an officer by headbutting them. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Okeechobee Correctional Institution : On December 21, Inmate Reginal Holston (L27714) assaulted an officer by pinching their hands with the chain of his wrist restraints. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Reception and Medical Center : On December 21, Inmate Jerick Vazquez (H70664) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Florida State Prison : On December 22, Inmate Gerald Wilson (M50710) assaulted officers by headbutting and biting them. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Central Florida Reception Center : On December 23, Inmate Michael Neal (888694) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face multiple times. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Holmes Correctional Institution : On December 25, Inmate Shaun Bolton (M61948) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution : On December 25, Inmate Chris Sanders (R24565) assaulted officers by kicking and grabbing them. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Suwannee Correctional Institution : On December 25, Inmate Antonio Adams (U08976) assaulted an officer by charging and striking them. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

New River Correctional Institution : On December 26, Inmate Bernard Gaines (J46597) assaulted an officer by striking them in the head. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Martin Correctional Institution : On December 26, Inmate John Creekmore (J20354) assaulted an officer by pushing and striking them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

New River Correctional Institution : On December 27, Inmate Marion South (463943) assaulted an officer by kicking them in the leg. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Reception and Medical Center : On December 27, Inmate Brenton Davis (G50613) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Walton Work Camp : On December 28, Inmate Joshua Joseph (X81957) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face several times. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Okeechobee Correctional Institution : On December 28, Inmate Robert Fraser (L07312) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Desoto Annex : On December 29, Inmate Allen Phillips (L23884) assaulted an officer by striking them in the head and face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Suwannee Work Camp : On December 29, Inmate Michael Kendrick (V90554) assaulted an officer by kicking them in the arms. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

: On December 29, Inmate Michael Kendrick (V90554) assaulted an officer by kicking them in the arms. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Hamilton Annex: On December 30, Inmate Terrance Eubanks (H24038) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face and torso. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.