Florida – Campaign to Educate Students on Substance Abuse

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces The Facts. Your Future. Digital Media Campaign to Educate Students on the Impacts of Substance Abuse

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) First Lady Casey DeSantis announced digital components of her campaign designed to educate young Floridians about the impacts of substance abuse. TheFactsYourFuture.org is a new website that contains The Facts. Your Future. content that schools, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders can download and use to educate children.

“Governor DeSantis and I want to see all of Florida’s youth reach their full potential. Today’s announcement is the latest development of our The Facts. Your Future. initiative, which is redefining the way substance abuse prevention is taught in our schools to ‘Just Say No …and Here’s Why’,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We need to reach teens with important information related to substance abuse where they are spending their time – on social media – to help them lead long, healthy, and productive lives.”

The Facts. Your Future., which First Lady DeSantis launched in December 2019, directly engages youth in Florida to improve their understanding of the life-altering effects of drug use and equips students with tools they need to make decisions about their health and future.

The website, TheFactsYourFuture.org, features:

A downloadable version of the School Assemblies Toolkit announced by the First Lady in January 2022, which includes fact sheets and a planning guide for interactive school-based assemblies;

Shareable versions of social media ads;

Shareable versions of digital videos;

A science-based video explaining the harmful effects of substance use on the developing teen brain; and

A resources page with links to the Florida crisis line and the National Suicide Prevention hotline.

In addition, Florida teens will start seeing The Facts. Your Future. digital components on some of their most visited social channels to increase their awareness of the dangerous and life altering effects of substance abuse on young people. They will be able to link from the ads to TheFactsYourFuture.org to find resources, as well as get help if needed.

The Facts. Your Future. is a partnership with the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Education, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis.

The website will expand with new resources throughout the year.