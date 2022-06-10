Florida – 30,000 Floridians Assisted through Hope Florida

More than 30,000 Floridians Assisted through First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity has now helped more than 30,000 Floridians on their road to economic self-sufficiency.

The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity program, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), utilizes Care Navigators to assist Floridians in need by identifying goals and removing barriers to economic self-sufficiency through local, community-based partners, including the private sector, faith-based institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

“I am extremely proud of the work that has been done to help Floridians find hope for a better life and realize their potential,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “It is heartening to see needs across the state being met by Floridians for Floridians with the expansion of Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity. In the months ahead, we will be looking at ways to build off this momentum and continue to grow the program to connect individuals across the state with entities that seek to serve others in their community.”

A recent Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity participant praised her Care Navigator, Lynda Anglade, for the referrals she received after losing her job and facing post-pandemic health issues. “Her kind heart and professional assistance kept me sane and helped me gather all the information needed for these services,” said Shari G. “I am forever grateful and pray these services continue so they are able to help those in need.”

Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity began as a pilot in August 2020 and was expanded under the leadership of the First Lady in September 2021. The program assists individuals and families with resolving immediate needs or long-term goals, including Floridians receiving public benefits, current and former foster youth, and pregnant mothers contending with substance misuse. Through the Care Navigators, in partnership with non-profit organizations, faith-based institutions, and private sector businesses, Floridians in need of assistance are overcoming barriers and achieving life-changing goals in the areas of education and employment.

“This program provides an opportunity for the Department to partner with Floridians in need on their journey to economic self-sufficiency through the thoughtful and customized activation of local resources,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. “We are front-loading our service array to prevent families and individuals from finding themselves in a crisis situation further down the road. We see every interaction as an opportunity to help.”

Through Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Floridians in need of assistance are provided with tools and community connections that will ultimately lead them on a path to self-sufficiency and empower them to make changes that will have long-term positive effects on them, their families, and their communities.

To receive support from Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Floridians can call the Hope Line at 850-300-HOPE.