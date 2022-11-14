First Mover Americas: FTX Faces Criminal Charges – CoinDesk

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX faces a criminal investigation in the Bahamas following its dramatic collapse last week. Authorities in the Caribbean country where FTX has its headquarters are investigating whether any criminal misconduct occurred in the exchange’s decline and bankruptcy. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange went from being one of the world’s largest to filing for bankruptcy in barely a week, after a CoinDesk article raised questions about the financial stability of its sister company Alameda Research.