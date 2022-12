Sam Bankman-Fried has been called to an FTX hearing by a Texas securities regulator. The Texas State Securities Board has been investigating FTX US since October, and it is asking the ex-FTX CEO to answer claims that FTX US offered unregistered securities products through its yield-bearing service. FTX Capital Markets LLC is registered as a dealer with the board, and “Texans were able to buy and sell publicly traded stock through the firm,” according to the hearing notice that was dated Nov. 22.