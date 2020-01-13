Firearms Thief Dorian Trayvon Richardson Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Dorian Trayvon Richardson, 19, of Loxley, Alabama, was sentenced on January 9, 2020 in federal court for his involvement in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer in Foley, Alabama. Court documents reveal that Richardson and others broke into the store and stole numerous guns. The investigation that followed resulted in his identification, and Richardson assisted federal investigators in recovering the stolen guns. Richardson entered a guilty plea to federal charges of stealing firearms from the inventory of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms in July of 2019.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 11 months on each count, and ordered that the sentences run concurrently. Judge Moorer ordered that Richardson will serve a term of three years under supervised release when he is discharged from prison. The judge ordered that Richardson will pay a special assessment of $200, but the judge did not impose a fine. Richardson was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to the business owner.

The case was investigated by the Foley Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

