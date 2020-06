Visalia, CA (STL.News) On June 14th, 2020 at approximately 1739 hours the Visalia Police Department responded to the Visalia Mall located at 2031 S. Mooney Blvd for a report of a subject with a gun. During the course of the investigation officers located two male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, who were both armed with loaded and concealed handguns. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for firearms related charges.

