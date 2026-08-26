Fire Closes Stan’s Bar in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 26, 2026 (STL.News) — A fire has temporarily closed Stan’s Bar, a longtime neighborhood watering hole on Macklind Avenue in south St. Louis, after flames and smoke caused significant damage to the establishment Tuesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday, August 25, at Stan’s Bar, 5007 Macklind Avenue, in the city’s Southampton neighborhood. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene, where crews worked to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

Fire officials said the fire started toward the back of the establishment. Portions of the building were later boarded up as investigators worked to determine what caused the fire.

No one was inside Stan’s Bar when the fire broke out, according to published reports, avoiding what could have been a much more serious incident at the popular South City gathering place.

The fire leaves the neighborhood bar’s future uncertain as its owner, employees, and longtime customers assess the extent of the damage.

No one inside when fire broke out

The fire’s timing proved fortunate.

Stan’s Bar ordinarily operates during daytime hours, but employees had planned a later opening Tuesday after a staff member suffered a shoulder injury, according to St. Louis Magazine.

That change meant the bar was empty when the fire started.

St. Louis Magazine reported that bystanders noticed the fire around midday Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the Macklind Avenue property, and photographs from the scene showed extensive damage inside the business.

First Alert 4 later reported that the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire originated in the rear portion of the bar. The cause remained under investigation as of late Tuesday.

An employee told St. Louis Magazine she understood the fire might have been electrical, but fire investigators have not confirmed it. Until authorities complete their investigation, the official cause should be considered undetermined.

No injuries were reported in the available accounts.

Significant damage leaves future uncertain

The damage inside Stan’s Bar appears substantial.

St. Louis Magazine described the interior as gutted by the fire, while First Alert 4 reported significant damage and noted that parts of the building were being boarded following the incident.

For owner Stan Courtway, the immediate aftermath brought an outpouring of calls from people concerned about the business and its future.

Courtway told St. Louis Magazine he had received what felt like thousands of calls following the fire. Employee Jaclyn Thompson, who has worked at Stan’s since 2019, said people around the neighborhood were trying to remain optimistic despite the severity of the damage.

Whether the building can be repaired and Stan’s Bar reopened will depend on the results of structural assessments, the fire investigation and decisions made by the owner in the days and weeks ahead.

As of Wednesday morning, no confirmed reopening timetable had been announced.

Stan’s Bar is a South City neighborhood staple

Stan’s Bar has operated at 5007 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis’ 63109 and has become one of the recognizable neighborhood bars along the Macklind corridor.

The business has built its reputation around the traditional South St. Louis neighborhood-bar experience rather than an elaborate restaurant or nightlife concept.

Karaoke, pool, inexpensive drinks and a casual atmosphere have helped Stan’s develop a loyal following. Online business listings identify the location as a longstanding bar, with one directory listing it as having been in business for 28 years.

Customer reviews over the years have repeatedly characterized Stan’s as a classic South City dive bar and neighborhood gathering place. Karaoke has been particularly associated with the establishment, drawing customers on weekend nights.

But Stan’s has also been somewhat unusual among neighborhood bars because of its early operating hours. Published business listings have shown weekday opening times as early as 8 a.m., while weekend hours generally begin later.

That schedule made Tuesday’s circumstances especially fortunate. Had the bar followed its normal daytime schedule, employees or customers potentially could have been inside when the fire began.

Fire hits Southampton’s Macklind corridor

The fire also represents a setback for the Southampton neighborhood and the businesses operating along Macklind Avenue.

Southampton is one of several established residential neighborhoods in South St. Louis surrounding the Macklind commercial corridor. The area includes locally owned restaurants, bars, shops, and service businesses mixed among residential streets.

Neighborhood establishments such as Stan’s often serve a role that extends beyond their commercial purpose. Regular customers get to know employees and other patrons, creating social connections that can span years.

Thompson told St. Louis Magazine that Stan’s is a second home for many people in South City and said employees saw significant support from the surrounding community after the fire.

That reaction was also visible online Tuesday as photographs and reports about the fire circulated among St. Louis residents.

A discussion in the St. Louis Reddit community quickly drew reactions from people who identified Stan’s as their neighborhood bar or recalled spending time there. Some hoped the building could be repaired and the business could eventually return.

The online comments are anecdotal, but they illustrate the connection neighborhood bars can develop with nearby residents and longtime customers.

Investigation into cause continues

Fire investigators will now determine exactly what happened.

Fire investigations can include examining the area where the blaze originated, electrical systems, appliances, and other potential ignition sources. Investigators may also review witness accounts and conditions inside the building before the fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department has said the fire began toward the rear of Stan’s Bar, but authorities had not publicly announced an official cause in the initial reports.

That distinction is important because speculation that the fire may have involved an electrical issue remains unconfirmed.

Additional information could become available after investigators complete their work.

The extent of smoke, heat and water damage will also be important in determining whether the existing structure can be restored and what would be required before the business could reopen.

Community waits to see whether Stan’s can return

For now, Stan’s Bar is closed, and its future remains unresolved.

Despite the extensive interior damage, employees and supporters have not given up hope that the South City staple can return.

The immediate priority will be assessing the building’s condition and establishing the official cause of the fire. Insurance assessments, repairs, permits and inspections could follow if Courtway decides rebuilding is feasible.

For customers, however, Tuesday’s fire was about more than damage to a commercial building.

Stan’s represents the kind of independent neighborhood establishment that has long been part of South St. Louis culture — a place where regular customers know the bartenders, karaoke singers return week after week, and residents can walk in expecting to recognize someone.

The strong response following the fire demonstrated that connection.

Whether Tuesday marked the end of Stan’s Bar at 5007 Macklind Avenue or the beginning of a rebuilding effort remains to be seen.

What is known is that the fire caused significant damage to a longtime Southampton gathering place while, fortunately, apparently causing no injuries.

The St. Louis Fire Department continues to investigate the cause.

STL.News will update this story as additional information becomes available regarding the investigation, the condition of the building, and any plans to reopen Stan’s Bar.