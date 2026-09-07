Fire Damages Buckingham Smokehouse in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO – September 7, 2026 (STL.News) Buckingham Smokehouse – A Sunday morning fire damaged the pit area of Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q, a longtime Springfield restaurant, temporarily forcing the business to close while employees and contractors work to clean up the property and make repairs.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q on South Campbell Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered smoke throughout the building and visible fire in the restaurant’s pit area, according to information the department provided to local media.

No injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed when the fire started. The Springfield Fire Department said the official cause remained under investigation.

Restaurant owner David Campbell, Gene Campbell’s son, told local media that grease on the ground near the smoker apparently caught fire. Campbell said he was uncertain what initially ignited the grease, suggesting that something may have fallen from the firebox before the flames spread.

Campbell also said a professional company cleans the restaurant’s pits every two weeks.

While the fire caused significant damage around the smoking operation, firefighters prevented the flames from spreading extensively through the restaurant’s main interior.

Buckingham Smokehouse – Fire Damages Pit Area

The pit shed sustained damage, along with windows, doors, and portions of the building’s exterior. Smoke and soot also entered the restaurant, requiring cleanup of interior surfaces.

Initial reports differed slightly on the exact condition of the smoker and pit area. Campbell told KY3 that the smoker itself was not damaged, while he described the pit to OzarksFirst as destroyed and in need of rebuilding. Both accounts indicate that the principal fire damage was concentrated around the outdoor smoking or pit area rather than throughout the restaurant’s main dining space.

Campbell credited Springfield firefighters with preventing a potentially much more destructive outcome. The main portion of the restaurant escaped major fire damage, although smoke and soot cleanup remained necessary.

The incident could have been far more serious if the flames had reached other parts of the building or occurred while customers and employees were inside.

Instead, firefighters contained the blaze without any reported injuries.

Buckingham Smokehouse Hopes to Reopen Quickly

Despite the damage, Campbell indicated that he does not expect the fire to result in a prolonged closure.

He told local media that crews were already cleaning the restaurant Sunday and that he hoped Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q could reopen within two or three days.

Campbell also said employees would remain on the payroll during the temporary closure, according to KY3. Hundreds of people reportedly contacted the restaurant or Campbell after learning about the fire, while employees joined the cleanup effort.

The response reflects what Buckingham has developed over more than three decades in Springfield’s restaurant community.

Campbell began his barbecue business in 1995, initially operating from a trailer called BBQ 2 Go. A permanent Campbell Avenue location became available the following year, and the business subsequently grew into one of Springfield’s established barbecue restaurants.

The restaurant is located at 2002 S. Campbell Avenue, across from Bass Pro Shops, on one of Springfield’s heavily traveled commercial corridors.

Over the years, Buckingham has become known for traditional smoked barbecue, including ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, and burnt ends. Campbell has also competed in barbecue competitions and previously won a $10,000 Travel Channel barbecue cookoff, according to 417 Magazine.

Buckingham Smokehouse Restaurant Experienced Fire in 2020

Sunday’s incident was not the first time firefighters have responded to a fire involving the restaurant’s smoking operation.

In January 2020, firefighters battled another fire at Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q. In that incident, flames were contained to a small structure outside the main restaurant that housed smokers.

At the time, Springfield Fire officials discussed the risks associated with wood-burning smokers and the buildup of creosote in chimneys and flues. The restaurant was required to have the flue professionally cleaned and undergo a health department inspection before returning to normal operations.

The circumstances surrounding Sunday’s fire should not automatically be assumed to match the 2020 incident.

The Springfield Fire Department has not announced a final official cause of the Sept. 6 fire, according to the latest available reports. Campbell’s comments about grease catching fire describe what he observed or believes occurred, but the department’s investigation will determine the official cause.

Buckingham Smokehouse – A Longtime Springfield Restaurant

Buckingham’s longevity makes the temporary closure notable for Springfield’s restaurant community.

Campbell has operated the business for approximately 31 years, growing it from a small trailer selling sandwiches into an established barbecue restaurant. The restaurant’s location near Bass Pro Shops also puts it near one of Springfield’s best-known visitor destinations.

Its history reflects the type of locally built restaurant business that can become closely associated with a community over several decades.

That connection became clear after Sunday’s fire.

According to Campbell, customers and community members quickly began calling and sending messages after news of the blaze spread. Employees also participated in the cleanup as the restaurant began working toward reopening.

One longtime customer interviewed by KY3 arrived Sunday expecting to pick up barbecue for a Labor Day gathering, only to find the restaurant closed because of the fire.

Cleanup and Repairs Underway at Buckingham Smokehouse

Buckingham’s immediate priority is repairing the damaged pit area and removing smoke and soot from the restaurant.

Because smoked meats are central to the restaurant’s operation, restoring the pit equipment is particularly important before normal food service can resume.

Campbell said the team could rebuild the damaged pit area relatively quickly and expressed optimism the restaurant could reopen within several days.

The precise reopening date, however, may depend on completing repairs, cleanup, and any inspections or approvals required before operations resume.

For now, the most important outcome from Sunday’s fire is that no customers or employees were injured and firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading through the main restaurant.

The incident nevertheless caused enough damage to temporarily close a Springfield restaurant that has served customers for more than three decades.

Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q’s owner appears determined to make that closure brief.

As repairs continue, customers should verify that the restaurant has reopened before visiting.

STL.News will update this story if Springfield fire officials release additional information regarding the cause of the fire or Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q announces a confirmed reopening date.