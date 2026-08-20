Fire Breaks Out at Millennium Hotel Site

ST. LOUIS, MO — August 20, 2026 (STL.News) A fire broke out Wednesday evening near the top of the former Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis, bringing firefighters to the high-profile riverfront property while demolition of the long-vacant hotel is underway.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded at approximately 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, after receiving reports of visible fire on or around the 24th floor of the remaining hotel tower. The fire was extinguished by approximately 9 p.m., according to information released Wednesday night.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities had not determined the cause of the fire by early Thursday, and they had not publicly released information on what may have ignited inside the building.

The fire occurred during an important phase in the demolition of the former hotel, a prominent downtown structure that has stood near the Gateway Arch for decades but has been vacant since 2014.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation confirms fire.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, which owns the property and is overseeing its redevelopment, confirmed the incident Wednesday night.

“We can confirm that a fire occurred at the Millennium Hotel site this evening,” the foundation said in a statement reported by First Alert 4.

The foundation said the fire was extinguished quickly and thanked the St. Louis Fire Department and demolition contractor Spirtas for their response.

“We are not aware of any injuries at this time. We do not yet know how the fire started and are working to learn more,” the foundation said.

The absence of reported injuries is particularly notable because demolition work is actively taking place at the property.

It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday’s fire will affect the demolition schedule.

Fire erupts high above downtown

The fire’s location presented an unusual challenge.

The remaining Millennium Hotel tower rises 28 stories above downtown, meaning firefighters were responding to an incident more than 20 floors above street level inside a building already undergoing demolition.

KSDK reported that the fire was near the top of the vacant building and that firefighters brought it under control Wednesday night.

Images and video of the scene showed smoke and fire visible from the upper portion of the tower, attracting attention because of the hotel’s highly visible location immediately south of the Gateway Arch grounds.

The incident occurred as one of downtown SLouis’is’ most anticipated demolition projects is progressing floor by floor.

Millennium Hotel demolition began in 2025

The former Millennium Hotel property occupies approximately 4.2 acres adjacent to Gateway Arch National Park.

After sitting vacant for more than a decade, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation acquired the property as part of a major effort to redevelop the southern edge of downtown near the Arch.

Demolition began in November 2025.

The project entered its most visible stage this year.

In May, the foundation announced that demolition had reached the 28-story north tower at 200 S. 4th Street, the final remaining structure from the former hotel complex.

The tower is being dismantled gradually rather than brought down through a single implosion. The foundation has said the entire former hotel site is expected to be cleared by the end of 2027.

That means the building where Wednesday’s fire occurred is already being systematically dismantled.

Once a major St. Louis hotel

Long before becoming one of downtown’s most conspicuous vacant properties, the hotel was a significant part of the city’s hospitality industry.

The property originally opened as Stouffer’s Riverfront Inn in 1969 and operated for more than four decades under different names and ownership.

For many St. Louis residents, its most memorable feature was the revolving restaurant near the top of the tower.

The restaurant offered panoramic views of downtown, the Gateway Arch, and the Mississippi River while slowly rotating.

The hotel eventually closed in 2014 and remained vacant for more than a decade.

Its prominent location made the deteriorating property particularly noticeable to visitors arriving downtown and tourists visiting the Gateway Arch.

Redevelopment of the site consequently became an important part of broader discussions about revitalizing downtown St. Louis.

Rotating restaurant mechanism recently removed

Ironically, Wednesday’s fire occurred only weeks after another major milestone near the top of the building.

In July, demolition crews removed the mechanism that once powered the hotel’s revolving rooftop restaurant.

The equipment was lowered from the tower and transported to the City Museum, where plans call for incorporating it into a future display.

The mechanism is being preserved as a piece of St. Louis history even as the building itself disappears from the skyline.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has also launched an effort to collect photographs, videos and personal stories from people who remember the hotel.

$670 million redevelopment planned

Demolition isn’t intended to clear another vacant downtown property.

The former Millennium Hotel site is slated for a major mixed-use redevelopment being pursued by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with The Cordish Companies, the developer associated locally with Ballpark Village.

The foundation describes the planned investment as approximately $670 million.

Early plans envision approximately 1.3 million square feet of development, including residential space, offices, restaurants and retail, cultural attractions, public areas, and pedestrian-oriented streetscapes.

The location makes the project particularly significant.

The property sits between some of downtown St. Louis’s most important destinations and occupies a highly visible position near the Gateway Arch and Mississippi River.

Redevelopment could transform a site that has remained largely inactive since the hotel’s closure in 2014.

Investigators are still investigating the fire’s cause.

Wednesday’s incident adds an unexpected development to the demolition.

The immediate priority was to extinguish the fire and determine whether anyone had been injured. With the flames out and no injuries initially reported, attention will now turn to determining what caused the fire and whether it created additional structural or safety concerns.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation said Wednesday night that it did not yet know how the fire started and was working to obtain additional information.

No evidence had been publicly released as of early Thursday suggesting that the fire was suspicious.

The cause should therefore remain classified as undetermined pending investigation unless the St. Louis Fire Department or other authorities release additional findings.

It also remains unclear whether the incident will alter demolition operations at the site.

Another dramatic moment for changing downtown skyline

The Millennium Hotel has been a familiar part of the St. Louis skyline for more than half a century.

Its disappearance represents one of the most visible physical changes underway downtown.

For years, the vacant hotel was frequently cited as an example of the challenges facing downtown St. Louis: a large, deteriorating property occupying valuable real estate near one of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks.

Now the building is finally coming down.

Wednesday’s fire briefly put the old tower back in the spotlight for an entirely different reason.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze without any immediate reports of injuries, but important questions remain about how the fire began and whether it will affect demolition.

For now, work to remove the former Millennium Hotel and prepare the site for its planned $670 million redevelopment remains one of the largest and most closely watched projects in downtown St. Louis. Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The cause of the fire had not been announced at the time of publication. Additional information from the St. Louis Fire Department or the Gateway Arch Park Foundation could change details of this report.