Finland's Sampo proceeds with dual listing in Stockholm



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO:Sampo Group logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration



STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Finnish insurance group Sampo on Wednesday said it would list its shares Stockholm, on top of its trading in Helsinki, as the company seeks to attract more Swedish investors.

While Sweden is Sampo’s biggest market, only about 5% of the company’s investors are based there, Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson told Reuters in September when the company first said it was considering a Stockholm listing.