Felon Indicted for Federal Firearms Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DAVID COULTER, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on March 25, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Specifically, he is charged in a two-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

According to court documents, COULTER has a prior conviction for possessing cocaine and multiple convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm or weapon in Orleans Parish. Due to this criminal history, he is prohibited from having a firearm. He is now charged with possessing a Glock Model 34, nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun on January 16 and January 18, 2022.

If convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, COULTER faces a maximum sentence on each count of up to ten (10) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles D. Strauss.

