Felix Coc Choc – Guatemalan National Pleads Guilty

Prosecutors say the defendant, Felix Coc Choc, used another person’s identity and falsely claimed to be the child’s brother.

The case is part of a broader federal effort to crack down on fraud and abuse within the unaccompanied alien child placement system.

By STL.News Staff | February 2026

(STL.News) A 29-year-old Guatemalan national living in Rogers, Arkansas, has pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to a fraudulent application submitted to sponsor an unaccompanied alien child in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The defendant, identified in court records as Felix Coc Choc, admitted to making false statements and committing aggravated identity theft during the sponsorship process administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant Felix Coc Choc submitted a sponsorship application under penalty of perjury in an attempt to gain custody of a 16-year-old Guatemalan minor who had entered the United States unlawfully in January 2023.

In the application, the defendant Felix Coc Choc claimed to be the child’s brother — a statement that investigators later determined to be false. According to court filings summarized in the federal announcement, the defendant used another individual’s identity to support the claim.

Authorities state that Felix Coc Choc submitted a Guatemalan national identification card and a birth certificate belonging to another person to strengthen the fraudulent relationship claim.

Identity Theft and Admission

During the investigation, officials say Felix Coc Choc initially denied using another individual’s identity. However, he later admitted to impersonating that person during the application process.

After the fraudulent documents were discovered, Felix Coc Choc reportedly submitted a second sponsorship application under his real name. That application was denied due to previously uncovered fraud.

The guilty plea covers two counts:

Making a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement

Aggravated identity theft

Potential Sentencing Exposure

The charge of making a false statement carries a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison. The aggravated identity theft charge includes a mandatory consecutive two-year prison term, meaning it must be served in addition to any sentence imposed for the false statement count.

A federal judge will determine the final sentence after reviewing federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

Broader Federal Enforcement Effort

The case is part of a wider federal enforcement initiative targeting fraud, human smuggling networks, and abuses within the unaccompanied minor placement system.

Investigators involved in the case include the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Federal authorities also coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations and related enforcement units, including personnel stationed abroad.

Prosecutors tied to Joint Task Force Alpha — a federal task force focused on combating transnational criminal organizations and human smuggling activity — played a role in the case.

Federal officials have stated that safeguarding the unaccompanied alien child placement process is a priority, particularly as the number of minors crossing the border without a parent or guardian has fluctuated in recent years.

When unaccompanied minors enter the United States, they are typically placed in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. ORR is responsible for identifying suitable sponsors, often family members or guardians, who can assume custody while immigration proceedings move forward.

Sponsors are required to undergo background checks and provide documentation verifying their identity and relationship to the child. Fraudulent applications undermine the integrity of the system and can raise concerns about child safety and exploitation.

Authorities have emphasized that identity fraud in the sponsorship process may expose minors to risk and interfere with efforts to ensure safe placement.

Legal and Immigration Implications

While the case centers on fraud and identity theft, the defendant’s immigration status may also carry additional consequences. Federal law provides for removal proceedings in cases involving criminal convictions, particularly those tied to fraud or identity-related offenses.

However, immigration outcomes are determined separately from criminal sentencing and are subject to immigration court proceedings.

Ongoing Enforcement

Federal officials continue to monitor sponsorship applications and investigate suspected fraud tied to the placement of unaccompanied minors. Law enforcement agencies have stated that they will pursue cases involving false documentation, identity misuse, or misrepresentation in federal applications.

The guilty plea in this case concludes the criminal phase of the matter, pending sentencing, but authorities have signaled that enforcement in this area remains active.

As federal agencies continue to scrutinize border-related processes and child placement systems, similar cases may continue to emerge in which fraud is detected in sponsorship applications.

Further updates are expected once the court schedules sentencing proceedings.

