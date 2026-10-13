Feds Tighten Pressure in Major Gambling Case

HAMMOND, IN – October 13, 2026 (STL.News) Federal prosecutors are intensifying their efforts to restrict the movements of two prominent defendants in a sweeping illegal gambling and extortion prosecution known as Operation Porterhouse Parlay, raising concerns about international travel, potential flight risks, and alleged connections extending from the Chicago area to Greece.

The latest developments involve James “Jimmy the Greek” Gerodemos, whom federal authorities accuse of helping lead an illegal gambling organization, and Filippo “Gigi” Rovito, a Chicago-area restaurateur accused of participating in the collection of gambling debts through intimidation and threats.

According to an NBC 5 Chicago investigation published October 12, prosecutors are fighting to keep Gerodemos in federal custody while opposing a request to return the passport of Rovito’s wife for a planned trip to London.

The developments represent another contentious chapter in a federal prosecution involving 22 defendants, multiple restaurants, alleged money laundering and claims that gambling debts were collected through threats against bettors and their families.

Both men have denied wrongdoing. The allegations remain unproven, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Federal Prosecutors Raise Concerns About Overseas Travel

The immediate dispute centers on whether existing court restrictions adequately protect the judicial process and ensure that defendants appear for future proceedings.

Gerodemos has been detained while prosecutors and defense attorneys battle over whether he should be released before trial.

In September, U.S. District Judge Andrew Rodovich authorized his potential release under a $5 million bond arrangement involving home confinement and passport restrictions. Prosecutors challenged that decision, arguing that Gerodemos presented both a flight risk and a potential danger to people connected with the investigation.

The government has cited his alleged international connections, access to resources, and history of overseas travel as reasons to oppose release.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, prosecutors also presented information from undercover recordings suggesting that Gerodemos had discussed sending household appliances containing American currency to Greece.

Investigators reportedly identified references to refrigerators and stoves that could transport cash.

Those statements are allegations presented by investigators, not judicial findings that Gerodemos transported money internationally or attempted to flee.

The government argues that his alleged access to overseas contacts and property could complicate efforts to ensure his appearance at trial.

His defense has disputed the government’s characterization of the evidence and challenged suggestions that Greek ancestry or international family connections establish an intention to escape prosecution.

Chicago Restaurateur Faces New Passport Dispute

Rovito, the owner of Capri Ristorante in Burr Ridge, Illinois, has been released on a $1 million bond while awaiting further proceedings.

His release conditions include electronic monitoring and movement restrictions. The court has allowed him to keep working at his restaurant under approved conditions.

Under the original bond agreement, Rovito and his wife, Antonella, surrendered their U.S. passports.

The latest controversy concerns a request for Antonella Rovito to recover her passport so she can travel to London with friends for approximately five days before Christmas.

Although Antonella Rovito has not been charged in the gambling conspiracy, prosecutors argue that returning her passport would undermine the restrictions established when her husband was released.

Government attorneys contend that Rovito has repeatedly sought exceptions to his bond conditions, including requests involving religious services, a wedding and personal errands.

Rovito’s attorneys counter that he has complied with his release conditions for approximately five months and argue that continuing to restrict his wife’s international travel is unnecessarily punitive.

The dispute raises an important legal distinction: A defendant’s spouse may voluntarily agree to certain conditions as part of a bond arrangement without becoming a criminal defendant.

Federal judges must consider the specific circumstances of such agreements, the rights of affected individuals, and whether the conditions remain necessary.

The government has not established that Antonella Rovito intends to flee or help anyone avoid prosecution. The dispute concerns the potential risks prosecutors believe could arise if the passport is returned.

Operation Porterhouse Parlay Began With 22 Indictments

The current legal battles follow a major federal investigation that resulted in the indictment of 22 individuals in April 2026.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, a federal grand jury returned a 28-count indictment on April 16. The indictment was unsealed April 29 following coordinated arrests and searches.

Prosecutors allege that the organization operated from approximately January 2021 through April 2026, conducting illegal gambling activities both online and through physical locations in northwest Indiana.

The indictment identifies Gerodemos, Dean Gialamos, also known as “Dean Gem,” and Chris Gerodemos among the defendants accused of participating in the alleged conspiracy.

Federal investigators contend that the enterprise generated substantial gambling proceeds and relied on intimidation to collect unpaid debts.

The operation allegedly involved a network of individuals responsible for accepting wagers, maintaining gambling accounts, collecting payments, and moving proceeds.

Authorities have not established the defendants’ guilt. The indictment describes the government’s allegations, which prosecutors must prove in court.

Restaurants Allegedly Played a Central Role

Two northwest Indiana restaurants emerged as significant locations in the investigation: Gino’s Steakhouse in Merrillville and Paragon Restaurant in Hobart.

According to federal allegations described in the indictment and subsequent reporting, the businesses were associated with gambling activities conducted by members of the alleged organization.

Investigators contend that restaurant locations provided opportunities for participants to coordinate activities, interact with associates, and conduct gambling-related business.

The government’s case also involves Rovito’s alleged participation in collecting debts. Rovito operates Capri Ristorante in Burr Ridge, an established Italian restaurant in the Chicago area.

Federal authorities have accused Rovito of making threatening statements involving people who allegedly owed gambling debts.

His attorneys have rejected the government’s portrayal of their client and disputed claims that he participated in a criminal conspiracy.

The allegations do not establish that ordinary restaurant employees or customers participated in illegal activity. Nor does the indictment, by itself, establish that the restaurants operated as criminal enterprises.

The distinction is important because the prosecution involves recognizable businesses and individuals whose reputations may be affected long before a jury reaches a verdict.

Alleged Threats Against Gambling Debtors

One of the most serious aspects of Operation Porterhouse Parlay involves the government’s allegations that participants threatened gamblers and their families to recover unpaid debts.

Investigators have described alleged intimidation involving threatening messages and references to family members.

In one episode detailed in earlier reporting, authorities alleged that a gambling debtor in Texas received a pizza box, flowers, and a message referencing Valparaiso University, where the debtor’s daughter attended school.

Prosecutors characterized the incident as an attempt to pressure the individual through fear involving a family member.

Another allegation surfaced in September when investigators described a video involving memorial candles inside a church.

Authorities claimed that Gerodemos sent threatening messages connected to the video to individuals who owed gambling debts.

His attorney, Beau Brindley, disputed whether the recording could be reliably attributed to his client and challenged the government’s interpretation of the statements.

These disputed allegations have become central to the prosecution’s argument that Gerodemos should remain detained before trial.

Prosecutors maintain that release could expose witnesses or alleged victims to intimidation. Defense attorneys argue that the government’s claims do not establish that detention is legally necessary.

A federal judge must evaluate the evidence and applicable detention standards without treating disputed accusations as convictions.

Why Greece Has Become Important to the Case

The government’s focus on Greece adds an international dimension to a prosecution primarily involving alleged gambling activities in Indiana and Illinois.

Prosecutors have cited Gerodemos’ international travel history, family connections, and alleged access to property overseas.

Previous court proceedings also cited evidence that Gerodemos was photographed in Greece with Frank Kollintzas, a former East Chicago councilman who fled the United States in 2005.

The government has used that connection to support its concerns about possible flight.

Defense attorneys have objected to drawing conclusions from Gerodemos’ heritage, international contacts or association with other individuals.

The legal question is not whether Gerodemos has connections abroad. It is whether prosecutors can establish sufficient grounds to justify detention under federal law.

The government’s concerns about Greece and the separate London passport dispute involving Rovito’s wife are distinct issues. Neither establishes that an international escape plan has been carried out.

Federal Agencies Conducted Extensive Investigation

Operation Porterhouse Parlay involved several federal and state law enforcement agencies.

The Justice Department identified the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Indiana Gaming Commission as principal investigating agencies.

Additional assistance came from the Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

The Justice Department identified federal prosecutors Philip Benson and Kevin Wolff as handling the case.

The involvement of financial investigators reflects the prosecution’s money laundering allegations, while gaming regulators have an interest in protecting the integrity of legal wagering operations.

Indiana permits regulated sports wagering, but legal betting operations must comply with licensing and other state requirements.

Legal sports betting does not authorize unlicensed operators to accept wagers or use threats to recover gambling losses.

Federal authorities maintain that the alleged enterprise operated outside those legal boundaries.

The Justice Department has also said investigators remain interested in information from additional potential victims or witnesses.

What Happens Next in the Federal Case?

The immediate focus is on the court’s decisions concerning Gerodemos’ detention and the request involving Antonella Rovito’s passport.

NBC 5 Chicago reported that the judge was expected to consider both matters Tuesday, October 13.

The outcomes of those proceedings had not been independently confirmed at the time of this report.

The broader prosecution remains pending, and the defendants continue to contest the charges.

All 22 defendants entered not guilty pleas during their May arraignments. Prosecutors previously indicated that the case’s complexity could lead to a lengthy trial.

Beyond the individual defendants, the case highlights how federal authorities investigate alleged illegal gambling organizations that may combine conventional businesses, online wagering, financial transactions, and coercive debt collection.

The international travel disputes have added urgency to the pretrial proceedings, but the central legal questions remain unresolved: whether prosecutors can prove that the alleged organization operated as charged, whether individual defendants knowingly participated, and whether the government can establish the offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

Until the courts decide those questions, the charges remain allegations.

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