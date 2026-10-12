Retired Police Sergeant Suspected in Family Killings

STRAWBERRY, CA – October 12, 2026 (STL.News) Retired Police Sergeant – A retired San Francisco police sergeant is suspected of fatally shooting his estranged wife, a former high-ranking police official, and their adult daughter before taking his own life Sunday evening inside a residence near Mill Valley, California, according to multiple Bay Area news reports.

The deaths have shaken the San Francisco law enforcement community, where both parents spent decades serving in the police department, including the wife’s historic rise through the ranks to become a deputy chief.

News organizations have identified the three deceased individuals as Kevin Mannix, 68, a retired San Francisco Police Department sergeant; his wife, Ann Mannix, 65, a retired deputy chief; and their daughter, Katie Mannix, 24.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that sources familiar with the investigation believe Kevin Mannix shot his wife and daughter before killing himself. KTVU FOX 2 separately reported that a source identified the former sergeant as the suspected killer.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly confirmed the alleged murder-suicide sequence, established a motive, or released final investigative findings.

Deputies Respond to Reports of Gunfire

The incident unfolded Sunday, October 11, in the unincorporated community of Strawberry, a residential area of Marin County near Mill Valley and north of San Francisco.

According to information released by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:03 p.m. reporting gunfire inside a residence on Strawberry Circle.

Deputies arrived within minutes and contacted the individual who had reported the shooting. That person had safely exited the residence before deputies entered.

Law enforcement officers established a perimeter around the property and subsequently entered the home to investigate.

Inside, deputies discovered three deceased individuals.

Miguel Almaguer, a spokesperson for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the discovery while emphasizing that investigators were still determining the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the relationships among those involved.

Detectives from the department’s investigations unit began processing the residence, collecting evidence, and working to determine what happened before the emergency call.

Authorities indicated that investigators were seeking judicial authorization for a more extensive examination of the property.

The sheriff’s office reported no known continuing threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

Retired Sergeant Identified as Suspected Shooter

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kevin Mannix, a former police sergeant who retired in 2018, is believed to have killed his wife and their youngest daughter before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The newspaper attributed that account to sources familiar with the investigation.

KTVU FOX 2 independently reported receiving information from a source identifying Kevin Mannix as the person allegedly responsible for the killings.

Those accounts represent reporting from sources rather than a final determination publicly announced by Marin County investigators.

As of Monday morning, October 12, authorities had not publicly established the sequence of gunfire, identified the weapon involved or explained the circumstances that preceded the deaths.

The San Francisco Chronicle described Ann Mannix as Kevin Mannix’s estranged wife, but investigators have not publicly identified any marital dispute or separation-related issue as a motive.

There has also been no publicly confirmed account establishing whether the shootings followed an argument or other confrontation.

The distinction is significant because investigators must examine physical evidence, witness statements, and medical findings before determining the circumstances of a multiple-death incident.

Ann Mannix Was a Trailblazer in San Francisco Policing

Ann Mannix spent approximately 27 years with the San Francisco Police Department, eventually reaching one of its highest leadership positions.

She became deputy chief of the department’s Field Operations Bureau in 2018 and subsequently oversaw the Special Operations Bureau.

Her career included an important milestone for women in law enforcement.

According to Mission Local and the San Francisco Chronicle, she was the first woman to join the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team and later the first woman to lead the unit.

SWAT assignments traditionally involve specialized training and responses to potentially dangerous situations, including armed confrontations and other high-risk incidents.

Her appointment marked a significant achievement in a specialized area of policing long dominated by men.

Mannix later advanced to senior leadership, where her responsibilities expanded beyond tactical operations to broader police management.

She retired in 2021.

Outside her professional responsibilities, she participated in community and youth activities, including work associated with the San Francisco Police Activities League.

She also coached youth basketball and served in community volunteer organizations.

Her death represents the loss of a retired law enforcement leader whose career included operational policing, specialized assignments, and executive-level responsibilities.

Kevin Mannix Served 27 Years With Police Department

Kevin Mannix also spent approximately 27 years with the San Francisco Police Department before retiring in June 2018.

His career included service at the department’s Taraval Station, which serves neighborhoods in western San Francisco.

After he retired, a department newsletter published a farewell message reflecting on his years of service and the professional relationships he built.

The message thanked colleagues and reflected on the friendships he formed during his career.

His retirement marked the conclusion of nearly three decades in law enforcement.

The allegations surrounding Sunday’s deaths now place that professional history alongside an ongoing criminal investigation involving members of his immediate family.

Although media sources have identified him as the suspected shooter, investigators have not publicly released a completed account establishing his actions.

Because Kevin Mannix is also deceased, the investigation is expected to focus on determining the circumstances of the deaths rather than pursuing criminal charges against him.

Police Chief Notifies Department of Deaths

The deaths also prompted a message from Chief Derrick Lew to San Francisco police personnel.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle and Mission Local, Lew notified department members Sunday evening that Kevin and Ann Mannix had died.

The message acknowledged the loss of two former department members and asked personnel to keep the family in their thoughts.

Lew also directed employees toward the department’s behavioral science resources for support.

The communication illustrates the personal impact such incidents can have within law enforcement agencies, particularly when the individuals involved have longstanding professional relationships with current and retired personnel.

Both Kevin and Ann Mannix spent much of their working lives within the same department.

Ann Mannix’s progression to deputy chief and Kevin Mannix’s lengthy career as a sergeant meant that their deaths involved two individuals with extensive connections throughout San Francisco policing.

Investigators Examine Circumstances of Three Deaths

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office remains responsible for investigating the incident.

Among the issues investigators must establish are the precise circumstances surrounding each death, the order in which the shootings occurred, and whether available evidence supports the murder-suicide account reported by news organizations.

The investigation may involve forensic examination of the residence, firearm evidence, witness interviews, and findings from the county’s death investigation authorities.

These are standard investigative considerations, not confirmation that authorities have recovered specific evidence or completed specific examinations.

The person who contacted emergency dispatchers survived and left the residence before deputies entered.

Authorities have not publicly released that person’s identity or a detailed account of what the caller witnessed.

The sheriff’s office has also not announced whether investigators recovered a firearm or identified any prior incident directly connected to Sunday’s deaths.

KTVU reported that authorities had found no previous calls for service at the residence.

That information, however, does not independently establish the household’s history or rule out circumstances never reported to police.

Community Told There Is No Continuing Threat

The shooting occurred in Strawberry, an unincorporated Marin County community situated near Mill Valley and Tiburon.

The location is outside San Francisco’s city limits, although the people identified in the incident had longstanding professional and personal connections to the city.

Following the discovery of the bodies, sheriff’s officials reassured residents that investigators did not believe an ongoing threat existed.

That assessment suggested authorities were not actively searching for an additional suspected shooter at the time of their initial statements.

Nevertheless, the sheriff’s office continued treating the residence as an active investigative scene.

The case has attracted widespread regional attention because of the number of deaths, the reported family relationship among the deceased, and the professional backgrounds of the two retired police officers.

Case Raises Questions About Domestic Violence

The suspected murder-suicide has also brought attention to the potentially devastating consequences of violence within families.

However, investigators have not publicly identified a motive in this case, and the circumstances should not be interpreted as evidence of any specific pattern of abuse without supporting findings.

Domestic violence can affect families regardless of occupation, income, professional standing or community reputation.

Law enforcement backgrounds do not eliminate the possibility of family violence, just as they do not establish that abuse occurred in any particular household.

Determining whether domestic violence contributed to Sunday’s incident will require evidence specific to the Mannix family and the circumstances preceding the deaths.

For individuals experiencing threats or abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential assistance at 800-799-7233. Assistance is also available through the hotline’s website at thehotline.org.

Questions Remain as Investigation Continues

Several important questions remained unanswered Monday morning.

Authorities had not publicly explained what prompted the initial gunfire, whether any warning signs preceded the incident or what evidence supports the reported sequence of events.

The sheriff’s office had also not released a final determination regarding the deaths.

The deaths of Ann and Katie Mannix have drawn particular attention because investigators are examining allegations that the violence originated within their immediate family.

Ann Mannix’s distinguished law enforcement career and Katie Mannix’s young age add to the tragedy.

For the San Francisco Police Department, the case involves the deaths of two former colleagues who collectively devoted more than five decades to law enforcement.

For Marin County investigators, the immediate priority is determining exactly what happened inside the Strawberry Circle residence.

The sheriff’s office has said it will release additional information as the investigation develops.

Until those findings are available, the allegation that Kevin Mannix killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life remains attributed to news organizations citing sources familiar with the case, rather than an independently announced conclusion by investigators.

The confirmed facts are that three people were found dead inside the residence Sunday evening following a 911 report of gunfire, and that Marin County authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

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