Massive Minneapolis Fire Threatens Native Records

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – October 11, 2026 (STL.News) A massive three-alarm fire tore through commercial buildings along East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis on Sunday, injuring two firefighters, causing structural collapses and raising serious concerns about the potential destruction of irreplaceable Native American historical and cultural records.

The fire struck an area with deep connections to Minneapolis’ Native American community, where tribal organizations, cultural preservation programs and community service providers have maintained a presence for decades.

Among the most significant concerns is possible damage to a collection of Dakota language materials that a local cultural organization describes as historically important and irreplaceable.

FOX 9 Minneapolis reported Sunday evening that a neighboring building contained Native American records, including what the executive director of Wicoie Nandagikaden described as Minnesota’s oldest Dakota language archive.

Authorities had not yet determined the extent of the damage to those records as of Sunday evening. Their possible loss, however, adds another dimension to an emergency that has already caused substantial structural damage and sent firefighters to the hospital.

Massive Fire Engulfs East Franklin Avenue Buildings

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a large commercial building fire near East Franklin Avenue and 13th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

The emergency quickly escalated into a three-alarm response as flames spread through nearby structures.

The fire affected buildings identified in local reporting as 1300 and 1308 East Franklin Avenue. The blaze’s intensity caused roof collapses, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters working to contain the flames.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke rising above the neighborhood and flames consuming portions of the buildings.

CBS Minnesota reported that about 50 to 60 firefighters were on scene by 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The large emergency response reflected the challenges crews faced as they tried to control a rapidly developing commercial fire while protecting neighboring properties.

The buildings’ structural deterioration further complicated firefighting operations, requiring crews to account for the possibility of additional collapses.

The fire remained an active emergency into the early evening, as officials continued to assess damage and risks.

Two Minneapolis Firefighters Hospitalized

Two Minneapolis firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, according to local news reports citing fire officials.

The firefighters suffered minor burns and heat-related exhaustion while operating in difficult conditions.

Melanie Rucker, an assistant chief with the Minneapolis Fire Department, said the firefighters evacuated a building because of the extreme heat and fire conditions.

Both were transported to a local hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

The fire occurred during an unusually hot October day in Minneapolis, when temperatures reached approximately 90 degrees.

Those temperatures increased the physical demands on firefighters wearing protective equipment while working near intense flames.

Heat exhaustion is a significant occupational hazard during major fires, particularly when crews must work for extended periods in heavy protective clothing.

Firefighters also faced falling debris and structural collapse as parts of the affected buildings deteriorated.

The injuries underscore the risks of large commercial fires, even when firefighters have specialized protective gear and extensive training.

Irreplaceable Dakota Language Records at Risk

Beyond the immediate damage to buildings, the fire has raised concerns about historically significant Native American records maintained in the neighborhood.

FOX 9 reported that a nearby building housed Native American records, including a Dakota language archive associated with Wicoie Nandagikaden.

According to the station, the organization’s executive director described the collection as Minnesota’s oldest Dakota language archive.

Losing such materials would mean more than damage to documents or office equipment.

Indigenous language archives can preserve recordings, historical accounts, educational materials, and other cultural resources that help communities maintain and transmit their languages across generations.

The Dakota language is an important part of Dakota communities’ cultural heritage, and efforts to preserve Indigenous languages depend on access to historical knowledge and materials.

STL.News has not independently established the exact contents of the archive reportedly threatened by Sunday’s fire.

It also remains unclear whether the materials were directly exposed to flames, damaged by smoke or water, or protected from the worst of the fire.

Until the organization can inspect its collection and provide a detailed assessment, the extent of any loss remains unknown.

That distinction is important: Although the threat to the records has been reported, their destruction has not been confirmed.

Fire Strikes Area With Deep Native American History

The East Franklin Avenue corridor has long been an important center of Native American life, business development, and community services in Minneapolis.

City historical documentation identifies numerous properties in the area associated with Native American organizations and institutions.

A Minneapolis Native American historical context study traces the development of Native-owned businesses and community organizations along Franklin Avenue, including initiatives intended to strengthen economic opportunities and preserve cultural connections.

The study documents the 1975 establishment of the American Indian Business Development Corporation by Native women seeking to encourage economic development in the neighborhood.

That organization later acquired and developed commercial properties along the Franklin Avenue corridor.

The neighborhood subsequently became home to a variety of Native American organizations, businesses, and service providers.

City historical records also identify 1308 East Franklin Avenue as the location of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s urban office building.

The presence of tribal offices and cultural organizations makes the fire particularly consequential for residents who rely on these institutions for community connections and services.

Damage to such facilities can affect far more than the physical buildings themselves.

Organizations may face disruptions to administrative operations, community programs, cultural preservation activities, and access to essential resources.

For institutions that maintain historical records, the consequences can extend across generations.

Why Native American Historical Records Matter

The potential destruction of Native American historical records has particular significance because many Indigenous communities have worked for generations to preserve languages, cultural knowledge, and historical accounts.

Language archives can serve as educational resources for teachers, students, researchers, and community members seeking to maintain or reclaim traditional languages.

Unlike ordinary business records, some historical recordings and original documents cannot simply be recreated if they are destroyed.

For example, a recording of an elder speaking a traditional language may preserve pronunciation, vocabulary, and oral history that written materials alone cannot recover.

Historical documents may also contain information about families, communities, tribal governance and cultural practices.

The National Archives and Records Administration maintains extensive collections concerning Native American communities, including records associated with the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and other tribal nations.

However, federal archival collections do not replace locally maintained cultural materials. Community archives may contain original recordings, personal histories, and other resources that are unavailable elsewhere.

That is why determining the condition of the Dakota language collection reportedly threatened by Sunday’s fire will be an important part of the recovery process.

Even when archival materials survive a fire, heat, smoke, and water exposure can create preservation challenges.

Specialized conservation work may be necessary to stabilize damaged documents and recordings, depending on the material type and the extent of exposure.

No specific recovery operation involving the Dakota language archive had been confirmed in Sunday evening’s reporting.

Structural Damage Complicates Recovery Efforts

The reported roof collapses at the affected buildings could complicate efforts to inspect the properties and recover anything remaining inside.

After a major commercial fire, people must evaluate structural stability before they can safely enter damaged areas.

Collapsed roofing, weakened walls, debris, and lingering heat can present significant hazards.

Water used to extinguish a fire may also damage records, electronics, furnishings, and other materials that survive the flames.

For organizations storing historical documents, recovery timing matters, but emergency personnel must first confirm conditions are safe.

It was not immediately clear when building occupants or representatives of affected organizations would be permitted to inspect their properties.

The extent of structural damage and the condition of individual offices and storage areas also remained uncertain.

Those unanswered questions will determine whether the affected organizations can resume operations in their existing locations or must find temporary alternatives.

Investigation Into Fire’s Cause Remains Unresolved

Verified reports as of Sunday evening had not established the cause of Sunday’s massive Minneapolis fire.

Investigators must determine where the fire started, how it spread, and whether any specific circumstances contributed to its intensity.

The investigation may involve examining damaged structures, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing evidence recovered from the scene.

Because the fire affected multiple buildings and caused roof collapses, determining its origin may require an extensive examination.

No official finding has confirmed the cause of the fire.

No verified determination has established that the fire was intentionally set.

Until investigators release their findings, speculation about responsibility or the circumstances surrounding the blaze would be premature.

Community Faces Uncertain Recovery

For the Minneapolis Native American community, the fire presents several potential challenges.

Immediate concerns include the safety of firefighters and others in the area, the condition of the damaged buildings, and possible disruptions to organizations operating along the Franklin Avenue corridor.

Longer-term questions involve recovery, rebuilding, and preserving historical resources.

If culturally significant materials were damaged, affected organizations may need specialized assistance to determine what can be recovered.

The situation also highlights the importance of safeguarding historical records through appropriate storage, preservation and backup practices.

Digital preservation can help protect some information, although digitization does not replace the historical and cultural value of original materials.

Authorities and affected organizations will not know the full consequences of Sunday’s fire until they complete their assessments.

What Happens Next?

Several developments will be important as Minneapolis officials continue responding to the emergency.

Fire investigators must determine the blaze’s cause and origin. Building inspectors and emergency personnel will need to determine whether damaged structures are safe to enter.

The condition of the two hospitalized firefighters will also remain an important concern.

For Native American cultural organizations, attention will turn toward establishing whether historical documents, language recordings, and other resources survived.

Representatives of Wicoie Nandagikaden may be able to provide additional information once they can safely inspect the affected property.

The condition of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe office building and any service disruptions will also need clarification.

Sunday’s fire has already left a significant mark on a historically important Minneapolis neighborhood.

Whether it also results in the permanent loss of irreplaceable Dakota language materials remains one of the most consequential unanswered questions.

For now, the reported toll includes extensive fire damage, structural collapses, and two injured firefighters. The potential consequences for Native American historical preservation remain under assessment.

As authorities investigate the fire and organizations examine the damage, the Minneapolis community faces the possibility that a single afternoon’s destruction could have lasting effects on both neighborhood institutions and the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage.

Sources: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, October 11, 2026, reporting on the three-alarm fire and threatened Dakota language archive; CBS Minnesota, October 11, 2026, reporting on the firefighting response and injuries; Bring Me The News, October 11, 2026, reporting on building collapses and firefighter conditions; City of Minneapolis Native American Context Statement and reconnaissance survey; National Archives and Records Administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs historical records.

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