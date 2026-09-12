Trafficking Case Exposes Decade of Hotel Warning Signs

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN – September 12, 2026 (STL.News) A massive human-trafficking investigation at a Minnesota hotel has exposed a troubling history stretching back more than a decade, raising a difficult question for local government and law enforcement: If authorities knew the property was associated with prostitution, drugs and serious crime for years, why did the problems persist until approximately 250 law-enforcement personnel were ultimately involved in a sweeping crackdown?

The Super 8 at 6445 James Circle North in Brooklyn Center was among four hotels targeted Sept. 9 as authorities executed 31 search warrants during an investigation involving suspected sex trafficking, promotion of prostitution, narcotics and firearms offenses.

Authorities arrested about 23 people during the operation. Authorities reported recovering at least seven firearms, approximately 1.5 pounds of drugs and about $9,000 in cash. The arrests were based on preliminary suspicions involving offenses that included sex trafficking, promotion of prostitution, drug possession, drug manufacturing, and unlawful firearm possession. Arrests are not findings of guilt, and prosecutors still review the evidence before charging.

But the September raid is only the latest chapter in a much longer story.

A review of federal court records, municipal documents, property records and previous news reports shows that prostitution and trafficking concerns involving the Super 8 or its immediate surroundings date to at least 2012 and 2013. Police were conducting surveillance around the property for suspected prostitution and narcotics activity by 2019. Brooklyn Center had already established a special hotel-licensing system years earlier because of excessive police calls and violent crime associated with hotels.

By 2026, city officials were acknowledging that their existing regulatory system was not adequately addressing the problems.

Meanwhile, the Super 8 generated approximately 1,300 police calls for service between Jan. 1, 2025, and Aug. 27, 2026 — roughly two calls per day.

The history raises questions extending far beyond what allegedly happened inside individual hotel rooms.

It raises questions about hotel management, franchise oversight, municipal licensing, nuisance enforcement, policing strategy, and how long a government should continue responding to the same property before repeated incidents become evidence of a larger systemic problem.

A federal civil lawsuit brought by a woman identified as T.S. provides some of the most serious historical allegations involving the Brooklyn Center Super 8.

T.S. alleges she was only 15 when traffickers repeatedly forced her to engage in commercial sex acts at the hotel between August and December 2013.

At the time, Sarah Hospitality Inc. owned and operated the Super 8 as a franchisee. T.S. sued Sarah Hospitality and Wyndham-related entities under federal anti-trafficking laws.

According to the federal court record, T.S. alleges hotel employees knew she was a minor and knew she was being trafficked.

One allegation is particularly significant.

T.S. alleges that when her traffickers rented a room at the Super 8 in September 2013, the hotel’s reservation record noted that a minor was staying in the room and prostitution was likely taking place there.

She further alleges employees were familiar with her traffickers and provided unusually extensive housekeeping services and towels.

Those allegations were not proven at trial, and the defendants disputed liability.

However, Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz denied Wyndham’s motion to dismiss the claims against it in August 2024, concluding that T.S. had plausibly alleged claims sufficient to continue the litigation.

The ruling was not a determination that Wyndham, Sarah Hospitality, or hotel employees were responsible for trafficking. It meant that, at that stage of the litigation, the allegations were sufficient to proceed.

Warning signs allegedly existed even earlier

The lawsuit reaches farther back than T.S.’s alleged trafficking.

According to the federal court’s description of her amended complaint, T.S. alleges Wyndham had reason to know trafficking was a problem at the Brooklyn Center Super 8 partly because the hotel was located in a high-crime area near where two men had been arrested for sex trafficking in 2012, the year before she alleges she was trafficked.

The lawsuit also alleges Wyndham had access to online reviews in which guests complained about crime and prostitution at the property.

These remain allegations by T.S. as part of her civil case, not findings that Wyndham actually possessed such knowledge.

Nevertheless, they demonstrate that the current investigation is not the first time trafficking or prostitution concerns have been associated with the location.

A homicide occurred inside the motel in 2015

Serious crime continued after 2013.

On Jan. 31, 2015, Brooklyn Center police responded to the Super 8 at 6445 James Circle North after receiving a report of an unconscious man inside a motel room.

Officers discovered 47-year-old Michael Ray Gentry unresponsive and attempted lifesaving measures before he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Gentry had injuries consistent with an assault. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later determined he died from multiple blunt-force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

Police arrested a suspect and said at the time that they did not believe the killing was random.

The homicide has not been publicly connected to T.S.’s trafficking allegations or the current trafficking investigation. Its significance to the present story is different: It adds to the documented history of serious police activity at the same property.

Brooklyn Center recognized its hotel problem

Perhaps the most important evidence concerning government awareness comes from Brooklyn Center itself.

By 2016, the city was already trying to address excessive police activity at hotels.

Brooklyn Center became one of the first Twin Cities suburbs to license hotels in December 2016. The program was intended to pressure hotel managers into taking measures shown to reduce police calls.

The city had previously assigned a special police unit to hotels, but a municipal memo cited by the Minnesota Star Tribune said frequent changes in hotel management resulted in a return to excessive police calls and high-profile violent crime at problem properties.

Brooklyn Center consequently established a three-tier hotel licensing system based partly on the number of police calls generated per room.

Properties generating the most calls could be required to employ security guards for 12 hours per day and issue parking passes. Continued noncompliance could lead to a downgraded license, higher fees, and potentially City Council revocation of the hotel’s license.

That history matters because it shows that Brooklyn Center’s government recognized the broader problem of excessive crime and police calls at hotels about a decade before the September 2026 operation.

The question is no longer simply whether police responded to incidents.

Clearly, they did.

The question is why those responses and the regulatory system failed to produce a lasting solution.

Ownership changed in 2017

Any examination of accountability must also distinguish between different ownership periods.

Sarah Hospitality Inc. purchased the 100-room Super 8 property for approximately $2 million in 2009.

In 2017, Sarah Hospitality sold the hotel to KASWA Hospitality Inc. for approximately $4.3 million, according to a contemporary commercial real estate report.

The property was built in 1983.

The ownership change matters because T.S.’s allegations concern events during Sarah Hospitality’s ownership.

Later incidents cannot automatically be attributed to Sarah Hospitality.

Brooklyn Center municipal records list KASWA Hospitality Inc. in connection with the Super 8 at 6445 James Circle North in more recent years.

Yet the property’s association with police activity apparently continued after ownership changed.

Police surveillance in 2019

A court record involving an unrelated 2019 criminal case provides unusually direct evidence of what Brooklyn Center police knew about the location.

On Sept. 25, 2019, a Brooklyn Center police officer conducted surveillance at the Super 8 at about 4:15 a.m.

According to findings later entered by a Minnesota district court, the officer described the Super 8 as being in a high-crime area that he routinely patrolled for narcotics and prostitution activity.

The officer observed a vehicle briefly enter and leave the hotel’s rear parking lot and suspected possible drug or prostitution activity.

That suspicion eventually contributed to a traffic stop and search.

The court ultimately ruled that the officer lacked sufficient reasonable suspicion to expand the traffic stop and suppressed evidence obtained during the encounter. Presence in a high-crime area and a short visit to the motel were not, by themselves, sufficient constitutional justification for the expanded detention.

That decision illustrates an important limitation on law enforcement.

Police cannot legally search people simply because they enter or leave a hotel known for criminal activity.

Knowledge that prostitution or drug activity frequently occurs at a property does not eliminate constitutional protections, nor does it automatically establish that hotel management is participating in a criminal enterprise.

But the case establishes something else of importance:

By 2019, Brooklyn Center police were specifically surveilling the area around this Super 8 for prostitution and narcotics activity.

Then came approximately 1,300 police calls

Whatever problems existed previously, the numbers reported for 2025 and 2026 are extraordinary.

Brooklyn Center police said the Super 8 generated approximately 1,300 calls for service from Jan. 1, 2025, through Aug. 27, 2026.

The nearby Travelodge generated approximately 975.

The two hotels were the highest individual locations for police calls in Brooklyn Center during the period examined. Together, they generated more than 2,200 calls.

Police reported 246 arrests associated with the two properties.

The hotels also accounted for 104 reported overdoses, representing approximately 24% of the city’s overdose calls.

Police said the Super 8 was the city’s top individual location for violent-crime arrests during the period.

The 1,300 calls at the Super 8 work out to roughly two calls every day over the period examined.

At some point, statistics of that magnitude become more than a collection of unrelated police incidents.

They become a public-policy issue.

Why didn’t authorities stop it sooner?

That is the unavoidable question the historical record raises.

It would be inaccurate to say Brooklyn Center police did nothing.

The evidence shows precisely the opposite.

Police responded repeatedly to the hotels. Officers conducted surveillance. Arrests were made. Brooklyn Center established a hotel licensing program. Investigators ultimately spent approximately a year building the investigation that produced the September raids.

But repeated police responses are not necessarily the same thing as solving an underlying problem.

An officer responding to an overdose may have evidence concerning that overdose.

An officer arresting someone for possessing drugs may have evidence against that individual.

An officer investigating prostitution may have evidence involving particular participants.

None of those incidents automatically establishes sufficient evidence to prove that an organized trafficking enterprise exists, identify everyone participating in it, or establish that hotel owners, managers or employees knowingly facilitated criminal activity.

That distinction is essential.

Police Chief Garett Flesland said the current investigation began about a year ago, based on suspected criminal activity associated with the Travelodge and Super 8. As detectives followed the evidence, they discovered connections to investigations being conducted by other agencies.

Those connections eventually brought together investigators and resources from across the region.

Authorities also reported repeated contact with people believed to be trafficking victims. Several people directly told detectives they were being trafficked, police said.

Investigators documented nine active commercial-sex advertisements associated with the hotels when applications for the search warrants were finalized.

That is substantially different from officers responding to isolated calls.

That kind of evidence is necessary to build a larger criminal investigation.

City admits its hotel ordinance wasn’t working

But law-enforcement limitations do not fully resolve the accountability issue.

Brooklyn Center’s own 2026 municipal records show officials recognized shortcomings in the city’s regulatory approach.

During a Planning Commission discussion earlier this year, city officials discussed problems involving the Travelodge and a similar situation involving the Super 8.

Officials said Brooklyn Center had focused on its hospitality accommodations ordinance while dealing with problem hotels, but acknowledged the ordinance was not working in the city’s favor when officials tried to address negative activity.

The problem was structural.

Brooklyn Center’s existing ordinance relied heavily on police calls for service.

More importantly, officials acknowledged that it did not contain specific language addressing drugs, prostitution and sex trafficking.

The city began looking at another Minnesota municipality’s ordinance containing those provisions as Brooklyn Center considered rewriting its own rules.

That admission is critical.

Brooklyn Center had recognized excessive police activity at hotels years earlier and established a regulatory system in 2016.

About a decade later, city officials acknowledged that the system was inadequate for addressing some of the most serious activities allegedly occurring at those properties.

A regulatory contradiction

The municipal record creates another question worth examining.

Brooklyn Center records from early 2025 listed the Super 8 property under an Active – Type IV – 6 Month designation. More recent city records created in February 2026 list the property as Active – Type I – 3 Year, with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2028.

Those records alone do not establish that the city improperly renewed or changed the property’s status. There may be inspections, corrective actions, compliance improvements or other administrative circumstances explaining the change.

But against the backdrop of the enormous police-call volume, the licensing history deserves scrutiny.

What criteria were used?

What violations were documented?

What corrective actions were required?

How often did city inspectors visit?

Were license suspension or revocation proceedings considered?

What did hotel management tell city officials?

And what information was available when the hotel’s licensing status changed?

Those are legitimate public-record questions arising directly from the city’s own documents.

The September operation was enormous

The investigation finally culminated Sept. 9.

Authorities executed 31 search warrants involving the Super 8, Travelodge, Baymont and Suburban Studios.

More than 250 local, county, state, and federal law-enforcement personnel participated.

Agencies involved included Brooklyn Center police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Secret Service, multiple sheriff’s offices, and other Twin Cities law-enforcement agencies.

Approximately 23 people were arrested.

Authorities reported recovering seven firearms, approximately 1.5 pounds of drugs and about $9,000.

The investigation remains active.

Police have not announced that current Super 8 employees participated in trafficking. FOX 9 reported that police arrested no hotel employees during the raid. Asked whether employees were under investigation, Flesland did not announce a conclusion and said investigators would leave no stone unturned.

That distinction must be maintained as the investigation continues.

A victim’s lawsuit changes the historical picture

The timing of the federal lawsuit and current investigation creates an extraordinary historical comparison.

T.S. alleges she was being trafficked inside this Super 8 in 2013.

In 2026, authorities executed search warrants at the same hotel during another investigation involving suspected sex trafficking.

That does not establish that trafficking operated continuously at the property for 13 years.

It does not establish that today’s owners participated in anything alleged against the former owners.

The current investigation also does not prove the allegations in T.S.’s civil lawsuit.

But the historical record cannot be dismissed as one isolated event.

Documented warning signs span years.

The federal litigation alleges trafficking of a 15-year-old in 2013, and claims hotel records themselves contained a notation concerning a minor and suspected prostitution.

A homicide occurred inside the motel in 2015.

Brooklyn Center established a hotel licensing system in 2016 in response to excessive police calls and serious crime associated with city hotels.

Ownership of the Super 8 changed in 2017.

A Brooklyn Center officer was conducting surveillance around the property for prostitution and narcotics activity in 2019.

The Super 8 then generated approximately 1,300 police calls in less than 20 months during 2025 and 2026.

And in 2026, Brooklyn Center officials acknowledged that the city’s existing hotel ordinance was not adequately serving its enforcement needs and lacked explicit provisions addressing prostitution, sex trafficking, and drugs.

Then came the 250-person law-enforcement operation.

The bigger accountability question

The record therefore supports a more complicated conclusion than either “police ignored the problem” or “police did everything possible.”

Police clearly took action over the years.

What remains open to legitimate scrutiny is whether the overall government strategy was effective.

When one property requires hundreds of police responses, individual arrests, and repeated emergency intervention, government officials eventually have to consider whether treating every call as an isolated event consumes public resources without correcting the underlying problem.

Brooklyn Center appears eventually to have reached that conclusion.

The yearlong investigation represented a shift away from repeatedly responding to individual incidents and toward connecting suspects, victims, advertisements, drugs, weapons, and activity across multiple properties and jurisdictions.

But that leaves an obvious question:

Why did it take so long?

The answer may ultimately involve limitations in Minnesota law, constitutional restrictions on police, shortcomings in Brooklyn Center’s hotel ordinance, inadequate cooperation from property operators, the extraordinary difficulty of trafficking investigations, insufficient investigative resources, or some combination of those factors.

The public record does not yet provide enough evidence to assign responsibility for every failure.

It provides more than enough evidence, however, to ask the question.

More records should provide answers

The next phase of scrutiny should extend beyond arrest numbers.

Brooklyn Center’s historical hotel-license records, City Council minutes, inspection reports, nuisance complaints, corrective-action notices and police calls-for-service records could establish exactly what officials knew about the Super 8 at different points during the past decade.

Those records could also reveal whether the city’s licensing system repeatedly flagged the property as problematic, what corrective measures it imposed, and why the hotel remained licensed.

Federal court discovery in T.S.’s lawsuit could provide additional evidence concerning what the former operator and Wyndham knew about the alleged trafficking in 2013.

Meanwhile, criminal cases arising from the September raids may eventually reveal much more about the nature and duration of the suspected activity police investigated.

Until then, an important distinction remains.

The available evidence does not establish that sex trafficking continuously operated at the Brooklyn Center Super 8 from 2013 through 2026.

What the record does establish is troubling enough.

For more than a decade, the property and its immediate environment repeatedly surfaced in records involving allegations or concerns about prostitution, trafficking, narcotics, and serious crime. Police were sufficiently concerned to conduct surveillance there years before the current investigation. Brooklyn Center had already created a regulatory system intended to control excessive hotel-related police activity. The property later generated approximately 1,300 calls for service in less than 20 months.

And by 2026, the city itself acknowledged weaknesses in the regulatory system it had relied upon.

The Sept. 9 operation may eventually disrupt whatever criminal activity investigators ultimately prove was occurring at the hotels.

But the larger public-interest question will remain:

How did conditions reach the point where approximately 250 law-enforcement personnel and 31 search warrants were necessary to confront problems that had been generating warning signs for years?

That question belongs not only to police.

It belongs to hotel operators, corporate franchisors, regulators and municipal officials responsible for deciding when a repeatedly troubled property has crossed the line from a location generating individual police calls into a persistent threat to public safety.

Editor’s note: Allegations contained in civil complaints and criminal investigations are allegations only. Defendants in the federal civil case have disputed liability, and the court’s decision allowing claims to proceed is not a finding of wrongdoing. People arrested during the September 2026 operation are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.