Two Children Killed in Los Angeles Shooting

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 11, 2026 (STL.News) Two children were killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood, where police say a man opened fire on the children before turning the gun on himself. The suspect survived and was hospitalized under police custody, while investigators worked to determine what led to the deadly violence.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near Venice Boulevard and South Catalina Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Authorities confirmed that the children, ages 4 and 10, were transported to hospitals following the shooting but died from their injuries.

The suspected gunman, described by police as a man between 30 and 40 years old, suffered what investigators believe were self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He remained hospitalized in police custody Sunday evening.

The incident has left two young children dead, a suspect hospitalized and a Los Angeles neighborhood searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Police Respond to Deadly Pico-Union Shooting

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 12:50 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Catalina Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported the injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Initial reports from local news organizations described three people being hospitalized, with police providing limited information about their ages, identities, and medical conditions.

As the investigation progressed, authorities confirmed that two of those injured were children who had died after being transported for emergency medical care.

The third injured person was identified as the suspected shooter.

According to police accounts reported by ABC7 Los Angeles, investigators believe the man shot the children before shooting himself.

The suspect survived his injuries and remained in custody while receiving medical treatment.

Authorities had not publicly identified the suspect or released the children’s names as of Sunday evening.

Children Were Just 4 and 10 Years Old

The deaths of the two children represent the most devastating aspect of the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that the victims were ages 4 and 10, although conflicting information emerged in initial media reports concerning the older child’s sex.

ABC7 Los Angeles and Los Angeles Patch reported that the victims were a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

NBC Los Angeles, meanwhile, reported that both victims were boys.

The discrepancy had not been conclusively resolved in the reporting available Sunday night.

Regardless of that distinction, police confirmed that both children died after suffering gunshot wounds.

Investigators had not publicly released information explaining where the children were positioned when the shooting began, whether other family members were present or what events immediately preceded the gunfire.

The children’s identities were also being withheld from public reporting.

Suspect Hospitalized After Shooting Himself

Investigators believe the suspected gunman turned the weapon on himself after shooting the children.

Police described the man as being approximately 30 to 40 years old.

His medical condition was not immediately disclosed, and authorities had not announced whether he would require surgery or how long he might remain hospitalized.

The LAPD confirmed that the man was in custody while receiving treatment.

Police had not announced formal criminal charges as of the latest available reports.

Although the circumstances have been described in some news coverage as an apparent attempted murder-suicide, investigators had not publicly established a motive.

The distinction is important because the suspect survived and the investigation remains active.

Any eventual criminal charges would depend on the evidence detectives gather and the decisions prosecutors make.

The suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Investigators Examine Possible Family Connection

One of the most significant unanswered questions concerns the relationship between the suspected shooter and the two children.

NBC Los Angeles reported that investigators believed the man might be the children’s father.

However, ABC7 Los Angeles reported that investigators had not immediately established the relationship between the suspect and the children.

The LAPD had not publicly provided a definitive explanation of the family relationship in the information available Sunday evening.

If investigators confirm that the children were related to the suspect, the case could raise additional questions about the circumstances inside the family before the shooting.

However, no verified information had been released establishing a history of domestic violence, custody disputes, previous police calls or threats involving the individuals.

Those possibilities should not be treated as facts without supporting evidence.

Investigators will need to establish the relationships between the individuals, reconstruct the sequence of events and determine what prompted the violence.

Witnesses Describe Chaotic Aftermath

The shooting triggered an emergency response involving Los Angeles police officers, firefighters and medical personnel.

ABC7 Los Angeles broadcast aerial footage showing police vehicles and Los Angeles Fire Department units gathered near the intersection.

Authorities secured the area with police tape while investigators examined the scene.

Video circulating through the Citizen app captured portions of the aftermath, including reactions from people who apparently witnessed or encountered the emergency.

One person reported being aboard a bus when the shooting occurred.

Another person described seeing the suspected gunman shoot himself.

Those accounts offer a glimpse into the confusion surrounding the incident but do not independently establish the full sequence of events.

Investigators had not publicly released a comprehensive timeline explaining precisely how the shooting unfolded.

Police also had not confirmed whether the gunfire occurred entirely on the street, near a transit stop or in another specific location.

Those details remain important as detectives reconstruct the crime scene.

Police Say There Is No Continuing Threat

Despite the incident’s severity, police said there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

Authorities said they were not searching for additional suspects.

That assessment was consistent with the preliminary finding that the suspected shooter was among the three people transported to hospitals.

The absence of an outstanding suspect does not mean the investigation has concluded.

Detectives must still determine the motive, establish the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths and document the evidence needed for any criminal proceedings.

Investigators may examine physical evidence, witness statements, available surveillance footage and other information relevant to the shooting.

Authorities had not publicly identified the firearm involved or explained how the suspect obtained it.

No additional arrests had been announced.

Pico-Union Neighborhood Shaken by Violence

Pico-Union is a densely populated Los Angeles neighborhood west of downtown, containing residential streets, apartment buildings, commercial corridors and public transportation routes.

The shooting near Venice Boulevard and Catalina Street brought a substantial police and emergency medical response to an area where residents and motorists were going about their Sunday activities.

ABC7 Los Angeles reported that neighbors expressed sadness and concern following the deaths.

For residents, the deaths of two children introduce an especially painful dimension to a violent crime.

While police have indicated that the suspected shooter is in custody and no additional suspects are being sought, the deaths leave questions that extend beyond the immediate public safety response.

Residents and family members may face a prolonged period of uncertainty as investigators establish the circumstances of the shooting and authorities determine whether criminal charges will follow.

The investigation could also require additional interviews and forensic examinations before police release a more complete account.

Child Homicides Raise Broader Public Safety Concerns

The deaths come amid continuing national concern about gun violence involving children.

Shootings involving young victims often prompt difficult questions about firearm access, warning signs, family safety and opportunities to prevent violence before it becomes fatal.

However, individual cases can vary considerably.

Not every shooting involving children is connected to a domestic dispute, and investigators have not yet established whether this incident involved a family conflict.

In cases where authorities suspect violence involving relatives or caregivers, investigators typically examine relationships, prior communications, reported threats, and the events leading up to the shooting.

Those investigative steps can help determine whether the violence followed an escalating conflict or occurred without previously documented warning signs.

The Pico-Union investigation remains in its early stages, and officials have not disclosed enough information to establish which factors, if any, were present.

The broader discussion about preventing violence against children cannot substitute for determining the specific facts of this case.

What Investigators Still Need to Determine

Several important questions remained unanswered Sunday evening.

Police had not publicly identified the suspect, the children, or the precise relationship between them.

The motive had not been disclosed.

Investigators also had not explained whether the suspect and children arrived at the location together, whether the shooting followed an argument or whether anyone attempted to intervene.

The firearm used in the shooting had not been publicly identified.

Authorities had not announced criminal charges or provided a timeline for when the suspect might be medically cleared for further proceedings.

Additional information may emerge through LAPD statements, medical examiner records, or eventual court filings.

Until those records become available, conclusions about the suspect’s intentions or the events preceding the shooting would be premature.

Investigation Continues After Children’s Deaths

The Los Angeles Police Department continues investigating the deadly shooting.

Police have confirmed the central circumstances: two children, ages 4 and 10, were fatally shot; the suspected gunman suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds; and the suspect survived and remained hospitalized in custody.

Authorities also said there is no continuing threat to the public and that they are not seeking additional suspects.

What remains unresolved is why the shooting occurred and what relationship, if any, existed between the man and the children.

The investigation will determine whether prosecutors pursue criminal charges and what additional information can be released about the children’s deaths.

For now, the shooting stands as a devastating act of violence that claimed two young lives in a Los Angeles neighborhood on an otherwise ordinary Sunday afternoon.

STL.News will continue following developments as authorities release additional verified information.

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