Federal Maritime Commission Publishes Update of its Official Case Law Reporter

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Maritime Commission has published on its website an update to Decisions of the Federal Maritime Commission, Second Series (Volume 2).

This publication provides a compendium of Initial and Final Decisions of the Commission and selected other orders that may be significant or establish legal precedent.

The volume now incorporates the period of January 2020 thru August 2020.

Decisions and orders published in the volume may be cited by counsel and parties in Commission proceedings using the abbreviation F.M.C.2d. A proper citation will indicate the volume designation, the abbreviation, and the page on which the case report begins, such as:

D.F. Young, Inc. v. NYK Line (North America) Inc., 1 F.M.C.2d 135 (FMC 2018)

For the most current status and disposition of any proceeding, the docket activity logs remain available and are updated daily. The logs can be found at https://www2.fmc.gov/readingroom/

