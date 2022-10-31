Federal inmate charged with making threats

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – An inmate Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, is facing threat charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Michael J. Carter, 37, was indicted today on 11 counts of “Transmitting Threatening Communication in Interstate Commerce.” Carter is accused of threatening a person in email and by phone from the prison in September and October 2022 in Preston County.

Carter faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons., the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Oxon Hill Division IV Investigations investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.