FDIC Minority Depository Institutions Subcommittee to Meet

July 27th virtual meeting to address issues important to minority banks

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today announced the agency’s Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) Subcommittee to the Advisory Committee on Community Banking will meet virtually on Monday, July 27, 2020. During the public portion of the meeting, the MDI Subcommittee members will share insights into key challenges and opportunities facing their communities and financial institutions. In addition, John Lewis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Bankshares Corporation, will highlight the results of its community development work in Baltimore.

Following the public meeting, MDI Subcommittee members will provide feedback on the FDIC’s strategies to preserve and promote MDIs, and on recent private sector commitments and engagement to leverage the work of MDIs in their communities, in preparation for presenting its findings to the Advisory Committee on Community Banking.

Last December, FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams established the MDI Subcommittee to provide a platform for minority-owned and managed banks to build partnerships, to share best practices, and to highlight the work of MDIs in their communities. Read more about the FDIC’s efforts to preserve and promote MDIs.

MDI Subcommittee members are:

Deron Burr, President and CEO, People’s Bank of Seneca, Seneca, Missouri

Kyle Chavis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Credit Officer, Lumbee Guaranty Bank, Pembroke, North Carolina

Warren Huang, General Counsel, Amerasia Bank, Flushing, New York

Jesse Kung, President and CEO, Evertrust Bank, Pasadena, California

Benjamin J.B. Lin, President and CEO, Pacific Alliance Bank, Rosemead, California

Gilbert Narvaez, Jr., President and CEO, Falcon International Bank, Laredo, Texas

Alden J. McDonald, President and CEO, Liberty Bank and Trust, Co., New Orleans, Louisiana

Angel Reyes, President, Centinel Bank of Taos, Taos, New Mexico

James H. Sills, III, President and CEO, M&F Bank, Durham, North Carolina

The MDI Subcommittee meeting will be Webcast live at 1:00 p.m. EDT via http://fdic.windrosemedia.com. Those who require auxiliary aids (e.g., sign language interpretation) for this meeting should call (703) 562-2404 (Voice) or (703) 649-4354 (Video Phone).

The open meeting will also be made available on-demand approximately two weeks after the event.