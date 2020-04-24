FDIC Makes Public March Enforcement Actions

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today released a list of orders of administrative enforcement actions taken against banks and individuals in March 2020. There are no administrative hearings scheduled for May 2020.

The FDIC issued 13 orders in March 2020. The administrative enforcement actions in those orders consisted of 5 Section 19 orders, 2 orders to pay civil money penalties, 2 orders of prohibition, 2 orders terminating consent orders, 1 order voluntarily terminating deposit insurance, and 1 modification of an order of prohibition.

To view orders, adjudicated decisions and notices and any scheduled administrative hearing details online, please visit the FDIC’s Web page by CLICKING HERE.