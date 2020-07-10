Fatal Traffic Collision at S. Lamb Blvd at E. Tonopah Ave Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On July 9, 2020, at approximately 10:21 p.m., a fatal-traffic collision at N. Lamb Blvd and E. Tonopah Ave was reported to the LVMPD dispatch center. The incident involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated a 35-year-old female pedestrian was crossing N. Lamb Blvd, westbound, on the north side of the intersection with E. Tonopah Ave. A southbound 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by 29- year-old Andrena Callender, struck the pedestrian forcing her to the ground. Emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to UMC where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was not impaired. The death marked the 48th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2020. The incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE