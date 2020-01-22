Fatal Shooting in West Los Angeles, California

West Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department‘s West Bureau Homicide Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of a man.

On January 20, 2020 around 10:17 p.m., Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department West Los Angeles Station responded to a call of an altercation at the Century City Mall. The call was upgraded to a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a male adult victim outside of the mall who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity is being held until the notification to next of kin.

The incident unfolded when a dispute occurred between two separate groups inside of a restaurant. Females were involved in a fight. A fight then occurred outside of the restaurant and the suspect armed himself and shot the victim multiple times outside of the restaurant. This homicide is possibly gang related.

The suspect was described as a male Black, approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’ 7″, 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The suspect left the location on foot, exiting the Eastern stairway to Santa Monica Boulevard.