Famous fantasy story set to woo Belgium

Belgium (Brussels Morning Newspaper) Most people will know the story of Alice in Wonderland, the famous novel by Lewis Carroll, popularized by Disney and revisited – among others – by Tim Burton.

Its many different versions testify to the immense source of inspiration that it has been, and still is, through the ages.

Now, a brand new production of the famous show is set to delight audiences in the French-speaking part of Belgium. The show features more than 30 artists, dancers, acrobats, and actors who will travel through Wallonia, passing through Liège, Nivelles, Namur, and Mons from February 4 to March 25.

In his new production, stage director Felipe Garcia was inspired by Tim Burton but has also infused his show with a specific vision.

The idea is to accompany Alice and her sometimes absurd and fairytale-like universe with dance and a scenic and musical performance.

In Garcia’s new production audiences will still find the characteristic Alice in Wonderland characters, such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Red Queen, Absolem, and many others.

But in his show, there are also new ones such as the girls of the wonders and the magical creature.

The challenge for this Belgian show was quite daring. Beyond the production and realization of a show that combines performance, musical composition, 3D projections, and pyrotechnic effects, the aim was also to concretely revitalize the place of a show which is performed, through dance and song, for an audience in French-speaking Belgium.

Flanders has long proven its ability to produce great shows that bring together tens of thousands of spectators.

Now, Walloon Brussels Federation wants to do the same for francophone Belgians.

The Alice show tour will allow the Region to meet numerous audiences and lay the foundations of what the Federation sees as the revival of a complete musical show.

A spokesman said, “Offering daring and high quality productions will allow us to awaken the public to this type of show and to create a real dynamic of production and exploitation in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

“Our expertise of more than ten years in the dance and performance sector allows us, with the talented artistic director, Felipe Garcia, to produce a quality show, rarely seen in French-speaking Belgium.”

The show will tour Wallonia starting on February 4 at the Forum de Liège followed by with two performances, on February 11 and 12, at the Cultural Centre of Nivelles (Waux-Hall).

The week after, on February 19, 2023, the artists will go to the Royal Theatre of Namur and the tour ends on March 25, 2023 at the Théâtre Royal de Mons.