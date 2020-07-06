Fallen Hero Officer Charles Huckeba is Remembered by BCPD

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police Officers will be wearing mourning bands on their badges today in memory of a fallen hero.

On July 6, 1977, Officer Charles Huckeba had been with the Baltimore County Police Department for less than a year when he responded to a domestic disturbance in Lansdowne. He was shot and killed by a man in the home.

Officer Huckeba was 26 years old. He left behind a wife and young son.

Officer John Stem was also shot during the incident. He died from complications in 2000.

Officers Huckeba and Stem and other officers were trying to subdue an agitated, armed, 19-year-old man who barricaded himself in his family’s home.

Officer Charles Huckeba’s name, along with the names of other fallen heroes, is inscribed on a monument at Patriot Plaza in Towson.

