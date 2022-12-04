Failed FTX Rescue Attempt Revealed, Putin Calls for Digital Currency Settlements — Week in Review

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has revealed his and Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed attempt to raise $8 billion to rescue the now collapsed crypto exchange FTX. In other news, Russian president Vladimir Putin has called for international settlements based on digital currencies. All this and more just below in this edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.

Kevin O’Leary Reveals How He Almost Secured $8 Billion to Rescue FTX Before It Collapsed

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, has shared how he and Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) almost raised $8 billion from institutional investors to save crypto exchange FTX before it collapsed. However, when reports emerged of FTX being investigated by several authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all interested investors vanished.

Prospects Don’t Look so Hot for Sam Bankman-Fried’s Invitation-Only Crypto Bahamas Event

Following the FTX collapse and amid the aftermath, people have been wondering about the company’s Crypto Bahamas conference that was scheduled to happen on April 17-20, 2023, at the exclusive Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, in Nassau. The event planned for April 2023 was supposed to be hosted by the now-bankrupt FTX and the Skybridge Capital-backed Salt conference promoters.

Putin Calls for International Settlements Based on Blockchain and Digital Currencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes a new system for international money transfers is needed to reduce dependence on big banks and third parties. He is convinced that cross-border payments relying on digital currency and distributed ledger technology will be “much more convenient.”

Robert Kiyosaki: I’m Still Bullish on Bitcoin — Crypto Cannot Be Blamed for FTX Collapse

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is still bullish on bitcoin despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. He stressed that the cryptocurrency cannot be blamed for the actions of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

