Factbox-These are the leaders who want to reshape Goldman Sachs

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) unveiled a plan to reorganize its business into three units in another overhaul in less than three years by the Wall Street giant, which also reported a smaller-than-expected 44% slump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The bank will now have three operating segments – asset and wealth management, global banking and markets, and platform solutions.

Following is the leadership structure at Wall Street’s foremost investment bank in the newly organized units:

Asset & Wealth Management (AWM): The new unit integrates the bank’s investing and wealth activities into a single business

Executive Title Role

Marc Nachmann Global head, AWM To oversee the combined

business strategy

Julian Chief investment To oversee investing

Salisbury officer, AWM activities

Rich Friedman Chairman, Goldman To continue to serve in

Sachs Asset previous role focused on

Management the bank’s global

investment franchise

Tucker York Global head, To focus on growing the

Goldman Sachs bank’s Private Wealth

Wealth Management Management(PWM) franchise

Luke Sarsfield Chief commercial To focus on client

officer, AWM franchise and

distribution

Laurence Stein Executive vice To focus on executing

president and chief strategies across merged

operating officer, businesses

AWM

Global Banking & Markets (GBM): Integrates Goldman’s investment banking and global markets into a single business

Executive Title Role

Ashok Varadhan Global co-head To work across advisory,

(GBM) financing, risk

distribution and hedging

segments with co-heads

Dan Dees Global co-head –

(GBM)

Jim Esposito Global co-head –

(GBM)

Platform Solutions: The bank’s new business will bring together its fintech platforms including GreenSky, that Goldman bought in a $2.2 billion deal in 2021

Executive Title Role

Stephanie Global head, To focus on building and

Cohen Platform Solutions embedding cloud-based

financial products and

services for corporate

and institutional clients

Hari Moorthy Co-chief operating To focus on executing

officer, Platform business strategy with

Solutions co-COO

Peeyush Nahar Co-chief operating –

officer, Platform

Solutions

Source: Goldman Sachs