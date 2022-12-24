Expect some consolidation in market in next 1-2 sessions: Abhishek Basumallick

“I do not see any changes in SIPs happening unless there is a sustained bear market. Even if you see the market not performing for a month or two, I do not see that there is going to be a major impact on SIP flows. In fact, it will be the other way around especially for FII, etc, flows that will increase because the valuations are going to start looking more attractive,” says Abhishek Basumallick, Founder & Chief Equity Advisor, Intelsense Capital

What is the market trying to price in now?

The biggest challenge that we are seeing is that in the last three days, markets have been on a fairly bad wicket, especially the midcaps and smallcaps, which have really seen a lot of correction. You mentioned the advance decline ratio. If I look at it market-wise, it has probably gone below the point one level.

Typically, this is a place where some kind of respite comes in. I am hopeful that in the next one or two sessions, we should see some amount of consolidation, etc. We will have to see how things go. Covid scare is once again spooking the markets and we will have to take it on a day-to-day basis and figure out how the news flow is.

How would you look at it because there are two things – either the fundamentals change or the price change. Some sectors and stocks have started to really look attractive. Or is it just the start of a correction? Would you wait for it to stabilise before giving that answer?

There are two ways to look at it. The way I always look at these situations is that one should be an investor in equities and here I want to specify that you are an investor for a longish timeframe and not into day-to-day trading.

If you are an investor, you have to be prepared for 5-10% movement any time and this year we have seen multiple such instances where markets have gone up and then it has corrected very sharply over a one week, two week period and so that is one part of it.



The other thing is that it looks very good from a one to three-year perspective and what we are trying to achieve is that stock price correction is giving a good opportunity to buy on dips. Now whether one wants to buy today or maybe a little bit of more stabilisation happens, I would be in the camp of buying after a little bit of stability is there.

So keep watching the markets if you have the option. One does not have to keep staring at the screen, maybe at the end of the day just observe what is happening and what is the worst that will happen. You will miss a rebound rally on a day but you will still be able to get at reasonably decent levels if you have your picks ready.

Every time the markets take such a steep correction, the question arises about the SIP flows which have kept the market stable. What do you think will happen to them this time? What will you be tracking, maybe not in the month of December but in January?

Again SIP flows to me are very sticky. People, especially retail investors who are in SIPs, usually do not suddenly jump in and out and start and stop SIPs. It is more a habit, it is more a way of investment or way of saving. If I look at the sea change of how SIPs have grown over the last five years, the moment you stretch out your time horizon and see trends over a longer period, that is more instructive than looking at it on a day-to-day or a week to week or a month to month basis.

I do not see any changes in SIPs happening unless there is a sustained bear market. Even if you see the market not performing for a month or two, I do not see that there is going to be a major impact on SIP flows. In fact, it will be the other way around especially for FII, etc, flows that will increase because the valuations are going to start looking more attractive.

In terms of sectors and stocks, the banking sector is attractive and it is looking decent. How would you look at it now after the correction?

The banking looks very good from a one to three-year perspective and so does real estate. The PSU banks’ runup looks to be a bit stretched. Other than the PSU banks, private banks, NBFCs and even some of the MFIs look very interesting. Autos look very interesting as does real estate. The MNC engineering space is going to perform reasonably well over the next two to three years and we should all look out for it.

In terms of defence and capex, how would you look at it? Credit is moving towards these companies. What is the sense you get about that? Will that cycle tend to continue?

It will but I do not think the kind of exuberance that we have seen is going to continue. The primary reason is the recency bias which we have been seeing. The Russia-Ukraine war and the way wars are getting fought are changing and that is one immediate trigger that had happened in the last one year for defence preparedness.

We have also seen a lot more Indian participation but my sense is that the large part of the sharp upmove is done. From here on, it will be more of compounding in nature in terms of how the order flow is and how the companies are able to sort of manufacture and deliver.

How would you play that manufacturing theme? It could be defence, infrastructure, road companies, rail companies.

The way I was thinking is how we are shaping up. In less than two years, we have the central election and there is going to be a lot of focus. Historically, we have seen this in terms of infrastructure building, whether it is railways or whether it is power or whether it is national highways and roads.

These are the areas which get large doses of capex. Add to that, what we are seeing is due to these PLI schemes. Private capex is starting off and we have got a very good basket of areas to look at. Railways is a very interesting area because it is not just about wagons. It is all the offshoots of that. One can look at bearings, engines, brakes, etc. – the entire gamut of suppliers to railways. So that is one interesting area.

Power is another interesting area. In fact, power is a transition sector and a large amount of investment is happening in transition sectors like power, 5G and energy. A lot of these new areas where we are transitioning from an old way of doing things to a newer way of doing things require capex. So in the next two, three years, banks and all other Indian companies have mended their balance sheets over the last five, seven years. We are in for a sustained period of both public and private capex. We should be looking at multiple domestic focussed capex plays.

IT has taken a backseat. We have seen correction and pharma has not gone anywhere. Do you think that is a good defensive bet, going into the next year?

In pharma, definitely you will have to pick your stock but to me pharma has been looking interesting for the last few weeks to start nibbling in for the next one, one-and-a-half, two years.

IT again looks very dicey, because in the next two quarters, IT is going to face challenges. Even within the IT space, if we are focussed on companies with some amount of differentiation in business models and not pure play IT services companies, then we might be able to perform slightly better. I am not very bullish on pure play IT services companies.

