Even today, our margins can easily be optimised, more so in e-sports space: Nitish Mittersain, Nazara Tech

I want to understand a little bit more about NODWIN and what the growth plans are because clearly you are looking at scaling it up. What is the outlook on expanding to some of the tier-2 and tier-3 cities? Are you planning any more acquisitions?

The whole e-sports space is really taking off in India. I think the digital divide that India had, compared to western markets or even far eastern markets in terms of availability of consoles and etc has been completely bridged by the availability of low cost smartphones in the hands of every Indian, low cost, fast and reliable data and also the advent of digital payments in India.

A combination of all these factors is giving a large boost to an industry which is all set to hit an inflection point. You can see that in our numbers. Our e-sports business grew 174% year-on-year for Q2 and we expect this to continue to grow quite aggressively in the years to come.

E-sports will become the number two sports in India; the gaming influencers, gaming creators are already reaching celebrity status. We recently had an event in Hyderabad in Dreamhack and we had to call in police for crowd control because the fans went berserk with the gaming celebrities.

We are seeing the dawn of the e-sports age, Nazara and NODWIN are leading that whole opportunity with almost 80% market share. We are a dominant player in that space, building a 360 degree ecosystem around e-sports, putting the gamer in the centre. We are very excited with what the future has to offer for us.

What was the kind of sponsorship fee that you made on the event and what are the plans to scale it further because I understand it is going to be an annual event, right?

I do not have immediate numbers handy specific to Dreamhack but we had large sponsors, we had a lot of traction, we had a completely sold out event. We sold tickets that were in great demand, content was produced around and that will be aired at a later stage. So I think there is a lot of 360 degree interest in what we are doing.

These offline events may help us create a tangible feel to e-sports, the fans want to really participate, touch and feel. E-sports can be just the way we go to cinemas and it is having a real world experience and with Covid behind us, we will see a lot more of this.

Later in November, we have the NH7 Weekender happening again this year. It was always a large music festival but we have converted it into a gaming and music festival. We expect large crowds to go there as well.

You have hinted at low margins for your business in the near term because you said investments are being made in building new IPs. Now as operating leverage kicks in, how will the margins scale up and when do you have that visibility?

There are two things. One of the large contributors to margins in the e-sports business is really going to come as our media rights business scale up. We launched a new IP per playground in recent times and we have seen a lot of success there, a lot of demand in the season-1. Season-2 is being potentially sold at more than 2x of what we had sold at season-1.

We are working hard to build these IPs and as these keep emerging, as the viewership keeps increasing, sky’s the limit there. And as those increase, the margins will definitely surge in the years to come. Even today, our margins can easily be optimised. We can easily increase them if we want to show those higher margins but my belief, especially in the e-sports space, is that given that we are a market leader, we can put a lot more gap between us and our competition. It really makes sense for us to keep investing in it. As long as we are not burning cash and are growing at such a rapid pace – 174% year-on-year – without burning cash, we are in a very great place.

What is the outlook in terms of real money gaming because earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance banning online gaming including Rummy and Poker in the state. Tamil Nadu contributes close to 20% of your net gaming revenue. What is the exact implication of this?

Just to clarify, our overall real money gaming business contributes 5% of Nazara’s revenue and the Tamil Nadu business was contributing about 17% of that 5%. So it is less than 1% of our overall revenue. Therefore, that particular ban does not impact Nazara a lot. I think RMG is being looked at by every state in their own way. This is the second time that Tamil nadu has tried to ban it and we will see how that progresses.

The bigger clarity we are waiting for is that the GST council has been meeting on gaming to take a call on how GST will be applied on real money skill-based gaming. I think once clarity emerges, at least a company like Nazara is well poised to scale up in this business. It is an optionality that we have and if regulatory and taxation clarity emerges, then we will aggressively invest to scale it up.

Minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar in an interview, told us clearly that for once and for all, what is game of chance and what is game of skill is going to be defined. I want to ask you is it really that black and white? Different states for example say Rummy is a game of skill and others say Rummy is a game of chance. Can it really be that black and white?

I think the relevant authorities in the country can decide how to define a game of skill or a game of chance, It is really not for me to say how that is going to be decided. But I think taking a step back, any regulatory clarity will be highly beneficial for Nazara because we always sit on the fence, in grey areas, where there is lack of regulatory clarity and often because of that stance, we tend to lose out on market opportunities, which can be quite scaled up like in the case of real money gaming.

So we would welcome any regulatory clarity. Even in the short term, if it is not absolutely to our liking I still think it will be a significant advantage to us for regulatory clarity to emerge.

The government believes if there is subscription fee for gaming, regardless of the age, there should be a KYC. The minister said he frankly believes that for anybody doing anything on the internet, there should be KYC if it includes buying and selling. What is it going to mean for the gaming industry? What will it mean for Nazara?

Yes again I think it is very difficult for me to comment on without understanding exactly how this is to be interpreted and what is exactly planned. I think data privacy policies are very important for customers. We are all for responsible gaming. As long as whatever is implemented does not put a lot of unnecessary friction to what the consumer wants to do, we are all for it.

