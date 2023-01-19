Eva Kaili to spend one more month in Brussels Jail

The decision was taken by a Belgian judge after Kaili showed up for a hearing on Thursday.

“In its order this morning, the pre-council chamber confirmed the pre-trial detention of E.K.,” said a short press release by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, using the accused’s initials.

Kaili has the right to appeal the decision within 24 hours.

During the hearing, Kaili appeared exhausted and couldn’t hold back tears when talking about her 23-month-old daughter, a source with knowledge of the judicial process told Euronews, speaking on condition of anonymity.