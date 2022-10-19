'EV charge and a chalupa': Electric car chargers are coming to over 100 Taco Bell locations

Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to more than 100 Taco Bell locations in California over the next year, an EV charging station startup announced.

A Taco Bell location in South San Francisco, California, owned by Diversified Restaurant Group became the first of the locations to unveil the solar-powered charging stations at a grand opening event on Tuesday, according to a news release by Diversified Restaurant Group.

DRG operates nearly 300 Taco Bell locations in four states and 28 Arby’s locations in three states, according to its website. It partnered with ChargeNet Stations, an EV charger startup, to install charging stations at more than 100 of its California Taco Bell locations next year.

“You can get an EV charge and a chalupa all in one easy stop,” ChargeNet Staions CEO Tosh Dutt was quoted in a news release.

The beloved Mexican-inspired fast food eatery is the latest brand to become a part of the emerging EV charging infrastructure as the country transitions away from gas-powered vehicles.

In August, Starbucks announced it planned to install EV charging stations for Volvo electric vehicles at its coffee shops located on a route spanning five states connecting Seattle to Denver.

That same month, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea said it would open public charging stations at more than 25 of its locations across the U.S..

The Taco Bell charging stations could be especially useful in California, where lawmakers voted to ban the sale of gas powered cars by 2035. The state also has the highest number of registered EVs, accounting for 39% of EVs nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

ChargeNet Stations, subsidized by California, said half of the future Taco Bell charging locations would be in underserved communities, expanding access where it’d be needed the most in anticipation of cheaper and more widespread EV use.

The charging stations are solar powered to help the restaurant offset the emergency costs, ChargeNet said. Its stations offer a 20-minute, 100-mile charge for about $20 and are compatible with all EV charging connectors, ChargeNet said.