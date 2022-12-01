EU's von der Leyen says Brexit talks with UK's Sunak encouraging

© Reuters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference, outside Government Buildings, in Dublin, Ireland December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her contacts with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on their post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland have been encouraging and a workable solution could be within reach. “I think if both sides are sensitive to this careful balance, a workable solution is within reach. I believe we have a duty to find it and my contacts with Prime Minister Sunak are encouraging and I trust we can find a way,” she told Ireland’s parliament.