Europe's credibility at stake in corruption case at European Parliament – Germany

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Annalena Baerbock, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, speaks at the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Emilie Madi/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – The credibility of the European Union is at stake in a case of alleged corruption at the European Parliament, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Monday.

“This is an unbelievable incident which has to be cleared up completely with the full force of law,” she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels. “This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas.”