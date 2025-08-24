Olive Bakery Opens in University City, Missouri – Soon Available Online Through eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats

University City, MO (STL.News) – A new addition to the vibrant food scene along Olive Boulevard has officially opened its doors. Olive Bakery, located at 8100 Olive Boulevard in University City, launched in mid-August 2025 and is already drawing attention with its spacious interior, friendly service, and diverse offerings that include mochi donuts, specialty pastries, cakes, trifles, and refreshing boba tea.

Residents and visitors alike are excited about this fresh concept that blends traditional bakery comfort with trendy flavors inspired by global influences. And soon, they will extend their reach even further by becoming available for online ordering and delivery through eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

A Welcome Addition to the Olive Boulevard Food District

It has long been recognized as a culinary destination within University City. From authentic Asian cuisine to international markets and family-owned eateries, the corridor has become a hub for food enthusiasts seeking unique flavors. Olive Bakery now adds a new dimension to this already thriving community.

Customers visiting the bakery will find a bright and welcoming dining space, designed to accommodate casual meet-ups, family outings, and those seeking a sweet treat and a quiet corner to enjoy it. Early reviewers have praised the spacious interior, describing it as comfortable and inviting, with ample room for both groups and individuals.

A Menu That Stands Out

The menu is where tradition meets modern taste trends. Among the highlights are:

Mochi Donuts – A chewy, flavorful twist on the traditional donut, crafted from rice flour and offered in rotating flavors that appeal to both adventurous and classic palates.

– A chewy, flavorful twist on the traditional donut, crafted from rice flour and offered in rotating flavors that appeal to both adventurous and classic palates. Cakes and Trifles – Perfectly balanced desserts that showcase the bakery’s attention to detail and creativity.

– Perfectly balanced desserts that showcase the bakery’s attention to detail and creativity. Savory and Sweet Pastries – A blend of traditional European-style bakery items alongside modern favorites.

– A blend of traditional European-style bakery items alongside modern favorites. Boba Tea – A refreshing drink option that has quickly become a customer favorite, making Olive Bakery a destination for both dessert lovers and bubble tea enthusiasts.

This thoughtful blend of offerings makes it more than just a bakery – it’s a cultural and culinary experience.

Online Ordering Coming Soon

Recognizing the growing demand for convenience, they are preparing to make their full menu available online. In the coming weeks, customers will be able to order directly through:

eOrderSTL – A St. Louis-based platform supporting local restaurants with online ordering, SEO-friendly websites, and digital marketing.

– A St. Louis-based platform supporting local restaurants with online ordering, SEO-friendly websites, and digital marketing. DoorDash – A national leader in food delivery that connects restaurants with local customers.

– A national leader in food delivery that connects restaurants with local customers. Grubhub – Another central delivery platform that gives diners convenient access to a wide range of cuisines.

– Another central delivery platform that gives diners convenient access to a wide range of cuisines. Uber Eats – Known for its extensive delivery network and ease of use.

By partnering with both local and national platforms, Olive Bakery ensures that its sweet treats and beverages will be accessible to customers across University City and beyond.

Community Reception

Despite being open only a short time, they have already earned glowing reviews. Early visitors highlighted not only the quality of the pastries but also the friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere. One customer noted, “The staff was great, the bakery items are top notch, and we’ll be back again and again.”

Another reviewer emphasized the variety available, pointing out that the mix of bakery items, cakes, and boba tea made it a one-stop destination for satisfying multiple cravings.

This positive early feedback suggests that Olive Bakery is positioned to become a staple in the University City food community quickly.

Supporting Local Business

Olive Bakery’s decision to partner with eOrderSTL reflects a commitment to supporting local business initiatives. Unlike national apps that take high commissions, eOrderSTL provides restaurants with marketing support, SEO-friendly websites, email marketing, and text message campaigns, all designed to help them grow sustainably while keeping more revenue in-house.

For customers, ordering through eOrderSTL is a way to support local businesses while still enjoying the convenience of online ordering. With Olive Bakery joining the platform soon, loyal fans will have an opportunity to enjoy their favorite mochi donuts and boba tea while directly benefiting the local economy.

Olive Bakery’s Role in a Growing Food Scene

University City’s Olive District continues to attract attention as a food destination in the St. Louis region. With Olive Bakery now in the mix, visitors have yet another reason to explore the neighborhood. The combination of authentic international markets, specialty restaurants, and innovative new concepts, such as Olive Bakery, makes the area a must-visit for food lovers.

As the bakery continues to expand its presence both in-store and online, it is expected to attract customers from across the metro area who are eager to sample its distinctive pastries and beverages.

Key Information

Business Name : Olive Bakery

: Olive Bakery Address : 8100 Olive Boulevard, University City, MO 63130

: 8100 Olive Boulevard, University City, MO 63130 Offerings : Mochi donuts, pastries, cakes, trifles, savory baked goods, and boba tea

: Mochi donuts, pastries, cakes, trifles, savory baked goods, and boba tea Online Ordering : Coming soon through eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats

: Coming soon through eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats Ambiance: Spacious, bright, and welcoming environment with parking available

Conclusion

The opening marks an exciting chapter for University City’s culinary community. With its unique menu, inviting atmosphere, and upcoming availability on both local and national delivery platforms, they are well-positioned to become a go-to destination for sweet treats and refreshing drinks.

As more customers discover this new gem along Olive Boulevard, it’s combination of quality, convenience, and community spirit will likely make it a household name in the region. Whether you’re visiting in person or ordering online through eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats, Olive Bakery is ready to deliver a delicious experience.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.