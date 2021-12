European countries tighten COVID-19 restrictions as Omicron spreads

(STL.News) Across Europe, people are queueing outside COVID-19 testing centers as Omicron cases surge.

The United Kingdom has reported another 180,000 infections – its highest number since the start of the pandemic.

And while the coronavirus variant appears less severe, officials say the sheer number could still overwhelm hospitals.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker has more from London.

?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube